Pokemon Go Bidoof Breakout: Start date, new moves & bonuses explained

If you’re looking to round June out in true Pokemon Go style, then the Bidoof Breakout is the perfect event for you! Here’s all of the info, including the start date, new moves and Shiny Bidoof.

As we draw ever closer to Pokemon Go Fest 2021, there’s a lot to get excited about. There’s the Solstice event, new Spotlight Hours and even the chance to catch yourself a deadly Shadow Ho-Oh!

If you’re looking for something a little more humble than this terrifying Legendary phoenix, though, the Normal-type beaver Pokemon Bidoof is getting it’s own event at the end of the month: the Bidoof Breakout event.

So if you want to snag yourself an adorable collection of furry friends, then here’s everything you need to know about Bidoof Breakout, including information on that elusive Shiny Bidoof.

Pokemon Go Bidoof Breakout start date & time

Just in time to close out the month, the Bidoof Breakout event will begin on Friday, June 25 at 10AM and runs until Thursday, July 1 at 8PM.

All of the times listed are for your local timezone, therefore you won’t need to worry about converting them across.

Pokemon Go Bidoof Breakout new moves

Throughout the event you’ll be able to encounter Bidoof that have some pretty odd looking new moves. From Ice moves to Ghost moves, these Bidoof know their stuff. The special moves for the event are:

Shadow Ball: available June 25 from 10AM to June 26 at 11:59PM.

available to Thunderbolt: available June 27 from 12AM to June 28 at 11:59PM.

available to Ice Beam: available June 29 from 12AM to June 30 at 11:59PM.

In order to teach your Bidoof one of these moves, you’ll need to use a Charged TM on June 1 between 10AM and 8PM.

Additionally, if you evolve Bidoof into Bibarel during the event, it will learn the powerful Hyper Beam attack.

Pokemon Go Bidoof Breakout XP bonuses

During the event, Bidoof will obviously be spawning more frequently, but what else is there to get your hands on? In terms of XP, you’ll receive:

2×Catch XP : From Friday, June 25, at 10AM to Saturday, June 26, at 11:59PM.

: From Friday, June 25, at 10AM to Saturday, June 26, at 11:59PM. 3×Catch XP : From Sunday, June 27, at 12AM to Monday, June 28, 2021, at 11:59PM.

: From Sunday, June 27, at 12AM to Monday, June 28, 2021, at 11:59PM. 4×Catch XP: From Tuesday, June 29, 12AM to Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11:59PM.

Bidoof Breakout Special Research

As with every Pokemon Go event, there’s some Special Research accompanying our favorite furball. If you complete this, you’ll receive an exclusive Bidoof hat for your Pokemon Go avatar.

Additionally, Team GO Rocket are planning to unleash some Shadow Bidoof on the world, so make sure you’re prepared to take them on, too.

Finally, we’ve been informed that if you take a snapshot during the event something surprising might pop up, so make sure you snap some pictures on your travels!

Is shiny Bidoof in Pokemon Go?

One of the most exciting parts of any event is being able to snag yourself a Shiny variant. Shiny Bidoof is in Pokemon Go already, but the increased spawn rate of the cheeky little critter makes netting a shiny one of your own a lot more likely!

To enhance your chances of catching Shiny Bidoof in Pokemon Go, make sure you’re:

Stocked up on Lures and Incense. Catching as many Bidoof as you can. Completing Special Research and Field Research tasks.

Bidoof Stickers

As if there wasn’t enough fun Bidoof content, Niantic have announced that giving gifts and spinning Pokestops will also earn you adorable Bidoof stickers.

So, in order to make sure you collect as many as you can, make sure you’re sending some fun presents to friends and spinning every Pokestop you can!

So that’s everything you need to know about the cutest Pokemon Go event we’ve ever seen! If you’re looking beyond the Bidoof Breakout, though, we’ve got dedicated guides for Day 1 and Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest, and much more on our dedicated main page.