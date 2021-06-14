How to prepare for Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Day 1: Date & time, Raid schedule, Shiny debuts - Dexerto

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 14/Jun/2021 18:25by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is just around the corner, and players will have a whole weekend of challenges, features, and new Shiny Pokemon to encounter. Here’s everything happening on Day 1.
The highlight of every trainer’s year is the annual Go celebration, Pokemon Go Fest. This year’s two-day event is extra special, as it’s the 5th anniversary of Go and the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise as a whole.
Day 1 of this special event will encourage trainers to focus on catching. There will be an exciting Raid schedule, rotating Habitat Hours based on different environments, and the return of the Global Challenge Arena.
In order to help you prepare for the highly-anticipated event, we’ve rounded up all the information you need to know ahead of Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Day 1 (Saturday) below.
Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2021 takes place on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 10AM to 6PM.
Fortunately, the event takes place in each trainer’s local time, so you won’t need to worry about those pesky time differences.
As with any event in Pokemon Go, preparation is key. You’ll have eight hours in total to make the most of all the exciting features. Here’s everything you need to do to get ready for Day 1:
There are a number of features during Go Fest 2021 that all trainers can enjoy, regardless of whether they’ve purchased an event ticket or not. These include Habitat Hours and special costume Pokemon.
There will be four rotating Habitat Hours during Go Fest 2021. Each hour will feature a unique lineup of Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild. The four Habitat Hours are as follows:
More information on the Raid lineup will be announced closer to the date, but for now, we know the following Pokemon will appear in Raids on Go Fest 2021 Day 1:
As well as music-themed Pokemon appearing more often in the wild, the following Shiny Pokemon will be making their long-awaited debut during Go Fest 2021:
Trainers who purchase a ticket for Go Fest 2021 will get access to exclusive features like a Special Research story, Incense spawns, and the ability to choose either Rock Star Pikachu or Pop Star Pikachu.
As part of the ticketed event-exclusive Special Research story, trainers will help Professor Willow and the team leaders put on a concert celebration.
They’ll choose between Rock Star Pikachu or Pop Star Pikachu, and fill out the rest of the group with Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Zigzagoon, Gardevoir, and Flygon. All of these will have special event costumes.
By completing the Special Research, trainers can earn an encounter with a Mythical Pokemon (with all signs currently pointing to the Gen V Mythic Meloetta), a shirt avatar item, and an exclusive avatar pose.
One of the most popular Go features, the Global Challenge Arena, is back for Go Fest 2021. Progress can be monitored in the Today View section.
Ticket holders will work together to complete a different collaborative challenge each hour. If successful, trainers will get to enjoy a bonus for the remainder of that hour!
Trainers who hold a ticket for Go Fest 2021 will also be able to attract the following Pokemon with Incense during the rotating Habitat Hours:
Additionally, Pokemon attracted to Incense on Day 1 will be more likely to be Shiny!
That’s everything you need to know about Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2021. Stay tuned for more information about Day 2 soon, and visit our Pokemon GO main page for more news, leaks, and guides.
