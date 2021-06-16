Pokemon Go Solstice 2021 northern and southern hemisphere exclusives explained - Dexerto

Pokemon Go is once again celebrating with a Solstice-themed event in 2021, and trainers will be able to catch different Pokemon in the northern and southern hemispheres.

June is a pretty stacked month for trainers. Following the launch of the Season of Discovery and the recent debut of Galarian Slowpoke, they can look forward to a Bidoof-themed event and new Raid bosses coming soon.

It’s also been announced by Niantic that another Solstice-themed event is taking place, giving trainers the opportunity to catch some rare and unique Pokemon, with different ones available in the northern and southern hemispheres.

To help you prepare for the event, we’ve got all the information you need on the hemisphere exclusives, as well as the Pokemon like Lunatone and Solrock that will be appearing for all trainers around the globe.

Advertisement

Contents

Pokemon Go Solstice 2021 start date & time

Trainers will be able to take part in the Solstice 2021 event from Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10AM until Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 8PM.

The event will happen in each player’s local time, meaning you don’t need to worry about time zones.

Northern hemisphere exclusives

The following Pokemon can only be encountered in the northern hemisphere during Solstice 2021:

Alolan Marowak

Chimchar

Deerling (Summer Form)

Petilil

Yanma

Southern hemisphere exclusives

The following Pokemon can only be encountered in the southern hemisphere during Solstice 2021:

Deerling (Winter Form)

Lapras

Piloswine

Snorunt

Snover

Globally available Pokemon

The following Pokemon can be encountered anywhere in the world during Solstice 2021:

Klink

Lunatone

Snorlax

Solrock

Spheal

Pokemon Go Solstice 2021 features explained

Alongside the hemisphere-exclusive spawns and Raid bosses, there’s plenty more to enjoy during the Solstice 2021 event. The biggest news is that Regigigas will be appearing in 5-Star Raids across the globe from June 17 until July 1.

Related News

Advertisement

There will also be event-exclusive Field Research tasks to complete, which will offer rewards like Silver Pinap Berries, encounters with Yanma in the northern hemisphere, and encounters with Snorunt in the southern hemisphere.

Niantic have teased that you’ll get a “surprise” if you take a few snapshots during the event, Buddy Pokemon will also give you gift items and Poke Balls more frequently, and the walking distance to earn hearts will be halved.

For the latest guides, news, and leaks, make sure you visit our Pokemon Go home page.