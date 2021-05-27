Pokemon Go Fest 2021 explained: How to get tickets, spawns & schedule - Dexerto

After a long time of waiting, Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is finally here! Here’s everything we know about the fun-filled event so far, including how to get tickets, Pokemon spawns, schedule and more!

While restrictions left many players trapped inside during 2020, Pokemon Go Fest is back for its 2021 iteration, and it promises to be the best event that trainers will see this summer.

We’ve already seen Pokemon X and Y legendaries Xerneas and Yveltal introduced into Niantic’s iconic mobile app, as part of the Luminous Legends event, so players everywhere are desperate to uncover what’s next.

So, without further ado, let’s run through the details we have so far on Pokemon Go Fest 2021.

When is Pokemon Go Fest 2021?

While no exact details have emerged about the 2021 festival, last year’s party began on July 25 and ended on July 26.

The closest weekend to those dates this year is July 24 and July 25, so we speculate that this might be the two days we need to mark on our calendar.

Pokemon Go Fest 2021: tickets

In order to get the full Pokemon Go Fest experience, you’ll need to buy a ticket. Last year, these cost $14.99 (£14.99), and they were available to buy through the in-game shop.

Importantly, getting a ticket gives you access to two full days of festivity, so you won’t need to drop almost $30 or £30 to take part.

What to expect at Pokemon Go Fest 2021: Meloetta?

Concrete information about the festival is pretty few and far between, but trainers have already started to anticipate what Pokemon they believe the festival with center around.

Many players have pointed out that the musical theme that dominates the design of the festival’s logo, coupled with the grass green and sky blue color scheme, indicates that we’ll be seeing the introduction of Gen V Mythical Pokemon, Meloetta.

The idea of a music-themed event is amplified by Niantic’s newest status, which has two drum emojis at either end of the text.

🥁 Trainers, we’ll be announcing additional details about #PokemonGOFest2021 in a few hours. Stay tuned! 🥁 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 27, 2021

This is only a rumor, though, so must be taken with a pinch of salt. What’s much clearer, though, is that we’ll likely see the return of Special Research Tasks, the Global Challenge Arena, migrating habitats, and much much more.

Be sure to check back here as further details emerge, as we’ll make sure to break all of the fun down into manageable chunks.

Pokemon Spawn rates

As with any event, we’ll likely see an increase in the spawn rates of certain Pokemon. These will vary daily.

When we get a full list of which Pokemon will be involved, we’ll make sure to add it to this section.

That’s all we know so far about Pokemon Go Fest 2021, but Niantic have dropped a hint that further information will be coming soon.

Until then, though, ensure that you stay up to date with all things Pokemon Go using our dedicated page.