Pokemon Go Shadow Ho-Oh: How to complete Team Go Rocket Special Research tasks - Dexerto

Published: 11/Jun/2021 12:59by Lauren Bergin
Pokemon Go’s newest Team Go Rocket Special Research sees Shadow Ho-Oh introduced to the title, and we’ve got everything you need to know about ‘A Seven Colored Shadow’ right here.
As is to be expected, Team Rocket are up to their usual tricks in Pokemon Go yet again. This time, though, they’ve managed to capture the Legendary Fire/Flying-type, Ho-Oh, which debuted back in Gen II.
The stunning phoenix has been corrupted by Team Go Rocket and transformed into a Shadow version of itself. For a rundown of what that means, we’ve got a guide to all things dark and spooky right here.
In order to save the iconic Pokemon, you’ll have to battle your way through the ‘A Seven Colored Shadow’ Special Research. Luckily, we’ve got everything you need to know in this dedicated guide!
As part of Niantic‘s events for June, we’ll see the release of the Shadow Ho-Oh Team Go Rocket Special Research.
The event will run from Thursday, June 17, at 12AM to Wednesday, September 1, at 12AM. Both of these times are for your local time zone, so no pesky conversions are required!
In order to save Ho-Oh from the clutches of Team Go Rocket boss, Giovanni, you’ll need to complete a few different steps.
So that’s everything we know so far about the Shadow Ho-Oh Pokemon Go Research! As further details become available, we’ll be sure to keep this page updated. However, until then why not read up on the latest news on our dedicated main page?
