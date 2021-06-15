How to prepare for Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Day 2 - A simple guide - Dexerto

Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2021 brings a new wave of fun for trainers to enjoy, including fan favorites returning to Raids and boosted XP. Here’s everything you need to do to prepare.

The annual Pokemon Go Fest is the highlight of every trainer’s year, and 2021 is even more special than usual as Niantic are celebrating not only the 5th anniversary of Go, but also the 25th anniversary of the whole Pokemon franchise!

While Day 1 of Go Fest 2021 focused on Catching, Day 2 is all about Raids. There will be loads of ‘favorites’ returning to Raid Battles, and trainers will have the opportunity to claim plenty of free Raid Passes and earn boosted XP.

To help you prepare for the exciting event, we’ve rounded up all the information you need to know ahead of Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Day 2 (Sunday) in a simple guide below.

Contents

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Day 2 date & start time

Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2021 takes place on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10AM to 6PM, so mark your calendars now.

Like most big events in the game, Go Fest 2021 will adhere to each trainer’s local time, so you won’t have to worry about time differences.

How to prepare for Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Day 2

Preparation is key if you want to get the most out of this limited-time event. Here’s everything you need to do to get ready for Go Fest 2021 Day 2:

If you want to enjoy the ticketed features during the event, make sure you purchase a ticket from the Item Shop in advance. Prepare a team of strong counters that will be able to take down the Pokemon appearing in Raid battles during the day. Clear out space in your Item Bag to make way for any items you’ll win in Raid battles, and the free event bundle. Make sure you have plenty of Poke Balls and room in your Pokemon Storage for all the Pokemon you didn’t manage to catch on Day 1. Stock up on Lure Modules, especially elemental ones like Glacial Lures and Magnetic Lures, as they’ll last three hours during Go Fest. Save any 7km Eggs you have in your inventory, as there will be special featured Pokemon during event hours and 1/2 Hatch Distance.

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Day 2 free features

Raid Schedule

Niantic haven’t confirmed the lineup of Pokemon that will appear in Day 2 Raid battles yet, but they have teased that “favorites will be returning”, meaning trainers should be prepared for a long day of Raids.

Considering how big of an event Go Fest 2021 is, we wouldn’t be surprised to see fan favorites like Mewtwo, Kyogre, Suicune, and Lugia appear in the lineup. However, that’s all just speculation for now.

Music-themed Pokemon in the wild

As with Day 1, there will be music-themed Pokemon appearing more frequently in the wild. A full lineup hasn’t been revealed yet, but it will include the following:

Audino

Chimecho

Kricketot

Pikachu (special costume)

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Day 2 ticketed features

Trainers who purchase a ticket for Go Fest 2021 will also get access to a premium Raid experience, including free Raid Passes and extra XP for winning Raid Battles.

Free Raid Passes

There will be several ways for ticket holders to earn free Raid Passes during event hours on Day 2:

A free event bundle containing three Raid Passes will be in the Shop.

containing three Raid Passes will be in the Shop. Up to 10 Raid Passes can be earned from spinning Gym Photo Discs .

. Completing Timed Research will reward up to eight Raid Passes.

Earn more XP

Trainers who complete Raid Battles during Day 2’s event hours will be rewarded with an extra 10,000 XP for their efforts, making this a great opportunity to level up. Use a Lucky Egg for even more XP!

Incense Pokemon

All Pokemon that were attracted to Incense on Day 1, such as Unown F and Unown G, will also be attracted to Incense on Day 2, giving ticket holders a second chance to catch some exciting Pokemon.

Even better, all Pokemon attracted to Incense will have an increased chance of being Shiny, meaning this is the perfect time for trainers to increase their Shiny collection.

That’s everything you need to know about Day 2 of Go Fest 2021! Good luck in those Raids, trainers, and remember many of the features of Day 1 will also be available in Day 2 – check those out here.