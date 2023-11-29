How to get Wyrdeer in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Here’s an overview of how to get Wyrdeer in Pokemon Go, as the Hisuian Pokemon is set to be added to the game’s pool.

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players were introduced to several alternate forms of Pokemon and new evolutions. One of those new forms added to the Pokemon universe was Wyrdeer, the evolution of Stantler.

Niantic has begun to add Hisuian versions of Pokemon to the mobile game, and Wyrdeer will join the available pool in 2023. But how can you get Wyrdeer in Pokemon Go?

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at what we know about Wyrdeer in Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

How to get Wyrdeer in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go trainers will have their initial opportunity to catch and add Wydeer to collections through an upcoming Raid Day. The Wydeer Raid Day is scheduled for December 23, 2023, and will run from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

For those unfamiliar with the format of a Raid Day, trainers will have the increased opportunity to run into the featured Pokemon during Raids.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Take down that Pokemon either by yourself or with other trainers, and the featured creature can then be caught.

Article continues after ad

Can you catch a Shiny Wyrdeer in Pokemon Go?

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation that a Shiny version of Wydeer will be made available to catch in the game once it becomes available in Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, trainers can encounter the Shiny version of Stantler in Pokemon Go.

That’s everything you need to know about catching Wyrdeer. While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips