How to get Umbreon in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

Here’s a breakdown on how to get Umbreon in Pokemon Go, and whether the Dark-type Pokemon can be Shiny in the mobile game.

Those who play the mainline Pokemon console games, like Scarlet and Violet, are likely well aware that Eevee needs to be evolved during a certain part of the day in order to become either Espeon or Umbreon.

That remains true in the mobile game Pokemon Go, but there are some quirks on how to properly evolve Eevee into an Umbreon.

Article continues after ad

With all of that said, here’s how Go players can add an Umbreon to their collection.

The Pokemon Company

How to get Umbreon in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players can get Umbreon by evolving an Eevee. Trainers can opt to either evolve an Eevee that is set as the Buddy at night, or use the name trick and call it “Tamao.”

For the first option, make sure to walk 10km with Eevee set as the Buddy, and then try to evolve it. As long as it’s night in the mobile game, there are no GPS problems, and the Umbreon silhouette is visible in the ‘Evolve’ tab, it’s safe to press it and evolve Eevee into Umbreon.

Article continues after ad

As for the name trick, we should note that each Eevee evolution can evolve into a specific creature in the evolution line via the name trick. However, the name trick only works once.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Whichever method is chosen, 25 Eevee Candies are needed, as well.

Can Umbreon be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, a Shiny version of Umbreon can be obtained in Pokemon Go.

Trainers who are able to find a Shiny Eevee will be able to evolve that creature into a Shiny Umbreon.

Article continues after ad

Now that you know how to get Umbreon in Pokemon Go, make sure to check out more of our coverage.

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes