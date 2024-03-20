How to get Tapu Lele in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Tapu Lele is a dual Psychic/Fairy Legendary Pokemon introduced with Gen 7’s Alola region. Now that is coming back to the game, here’s how you can get this tiny beast, as well as whether or not you’ll be lucky enough to find its Shiny version.

As the guardian deity of Akala Island, Tapu Lele is a dual Psychic/Fairy-type creature, and in addition to Tapu Lele, Tapu Koko, Tapu Bulu, and Tapu Fini are the guardian deities of the other islands.

Recently, Niantic officially revealed the Raid bosses appearing throughout March 2024, with Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele being among the lineup. So if you’re still looking for one, here’s how to catch this Pokemon in Pokemon Go, as well as whether or not its Shiny version is available.

How to get Tapu Lele in Pokemon Go

As a Legendary creature, there’s only one way players can obtain Tapu Lele in the game:

As a Tier 5 Raid boss.

Tapu Lele will only appear in Raids available in Pokemon Go, so you should grab it while you can.

Fortunately, it will be featured in 5-star Raids from Thursday, March 21, 2024, to Thursday, April 4, 2024, as part of the new World of Wonders season.

Can Tapu Lele be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that the Shiny version of Tapu Lele is currently available in Pokemon Go as it was released back in February 2023, so have fun catching one during its 5-star Raid run!

However, keep in mind that the odds of finding a Shiny Tapu Lele are very low and there’s no technique or special method to ensure you’ll find one.

That’s everything you need to know about how to catch Tapu Lele in Pokemon Go and whether or not it can be Shiny. For more game content, check our guides below:

