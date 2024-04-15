How to get Sneasel in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

The Dark/Ice-type Pokemon debuted in Gen 2, but how do you catch this sharp beast in Pokemon Go, and is its Shiny form also available?

Sneasel was a huge beneficiary of Gen 4’s new evolutions for existing lines, with Weavile being a fast and powerful attacker. This also meant that even fewer trainers sought out the cool-looking evil weasel Pokemon.

Sneasel can be found skulking around the overworld of Pokemon Go, but how do you catch one? Note that this guide doesn’t include Hisuian Sneasel, which is a separate entity covered here.

How to catch a Sneasel in Pokemon Go

Sneasel is appearing in 3-Star Shadow Raids in April 2024. These are Shadow Sneasels, which you can purify if you want the base version of the Pokemon.

Outside of Shadow Raids, Sneasel can regularly be encountered on the overworld. In the past, encounters with Sneasel have also been featured in Research Tasks and in regular Raid battles.

Currently, Sneasel is unavailable in Pokemon Go Eggs, though it has been hatchable in the past.

How to evolve Sneasel into Weavile

To evolve Sneasel into Weavile, you need a Sinnoh Stone and 100 Sneasel Candy. Sinnoh Stones are earned in several different ways, including beating Team Rocket Go members and completing Research Tasks.

The 100 Sneasel Candy can be earned by beating/transferring Sneasel you encounter.

Can Sneasel be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Sneasel can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. You have a higher chance of encountering a Shiny Shadow Sneasel during Shadow Raids in April 2024.

Shiny Sneasel is easily noticeable, with a bright pink color scheme and yellow back spines, unlike the normal indigo-colored version of the Pokemon.

That’s everything trainers need to know about catching Sneasel in Pokemon Go. For more Pokemon Go content, check out the links below:

