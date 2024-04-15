GamingPokemon

How to get Sneasel in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

Scott Baird
How to get Sneasel in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?The Pokemon Company/Niantic

The Dark/Ice-type Pokemon debuted in Gen 2, but how do you catch this sharp beast in Pokemon Go, and is its Shiny form also available?

Sneasel was a huge beneficiary of Gen 4’s new evolutions for existing lines, with Weavile being a fast and powerful attacker. This also meant that even fewer trainers sought out the cool-looking evil weasel Pokemon.

Sneasel can be found skulking around the overworld of Pokemon Go, but how do you catch one? Note that this guide doesn’t include Hisuian Sneasel, which is a separate entity covered here.

Contents

Sreenshot of Shiny Sneasel in Pokemon Sword & ShieldGame Freak / The Pokemon Company

How to catch a Sneasel in Pokemon Go

Sneasel is appearing in 3-Star Shadow Raids in April 2024. These are Shadow Sneasels, which you can purify if you want the base version of the Pokemon.

Outside of Shadow Raids, Sneasel can regularly be encountered on the overworld. In the past, encounters with Sneasel have also been featured in Research Tasks and in regular Raid battles.

Currently, Sneasel is unavailable in Pokemon Go Eggs, though it has been hatchable in the past.

How to evolve Sneasel into Weavile

To evolve Sneasel into Weavile, you need a Sinnoh Stone and 100 Sneasel Candy. Sinnoh Stones are earned in several different ways, including beating Team Rocket Go members and completing Research Tasks.

The 100 Sneasel Candy can be earned by beating/transferring Sneasel you encounter.

Can Sneasel be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Sneasel can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. You have a higher chance of encountering a Shiny Shadow Sneasel during Shadow Raids in April 2024.

Shiny Sneasel is easily noticeable, with a bright pink color scheme and yellow back spines, unlike the normal indigo-colored version of the Pokemon.

That’s everything trainers need to know about catching Sneasel in Pokemon Go. For more Pokemon Go content, check out the links below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Pokemon Go catching tips

Related Topics

Pokemon Go

About The Author

Scott Baird

Scott has been writing for Dexerto since 2023, having been a former contributor to websites like Cracked, Dorkly, Topless Robot, Screen Rant, The Gamer, and TopTenz. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Scott started as a film student before moving into journalism. Scott specializes in Pokemon, Nintendo, DnD, Final Fantasy, and MTG. He can be contacted on LinkedIn.

keep reading
How to get Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?
Pokemon
How to get Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?
Scott Baird
Combee from the Pokemon Trading Card Game
Pokemon
Pokemon Go’s Bug Out event has a “Giga Rare” Shiny that’s almost impossible to get
Jessica Filby
pokemon go collection challenge
Pokemon
How to complete Pokemon Go Bug Out 2024 Collection Challenge
Philip Trahan
Two scientists stood in Antarctica hold their phones aloft, with Pokemon Go visible on the screens
Pokemon
Niantic brings Pokemon Go to Antarctica thanks to two bored scientists
Nathan Ellingsworth
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech