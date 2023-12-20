How to get Snorunt in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Looking to grab the adorable Snorunt in Pokemon Go, or wondering how to find its evolutions? Well, here’s everything you need to know about how to get Snorunt in Pokemon Go, as well as whether it can be Shiny.

With so many Pokemon constantly arriving in Pokemon Go, knowing how to catch them all and whether they have a Shiny variant is nearly impossible. After all, there’s so much to think about in the popular mobile game, and, whether it has a Shiny or not, there’s a chance you won’t even come across the rare form.

So, to help you know everything you need to know about Snorunt, here’s how to catch it, how to evolve it, and whether you’ll be lucky enough to grab a Shiny variant of this adorable winter Pokemon.

Contents

How to get Snorunt in Pokemon Go

Currently, the only way to get hold of Snorunt in Pokemon Go is by finding it in the wild. Luckily, it’s not a particularly rare spawn so you’re likely to find it watering around on your adventures.

Previously, you could hatch Snorunt in Eggs, but they’ve since been removed. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t return. If they do, we’ll update this article, so be sure to check back soon if you’re having no luck in the wild.

How to evolve Snorunt in Pokemon Go

Evolving Snorunt into Glalie will require 100 Candy.

However, if you’re looking to evolve Snorunt into Froslass in Pokemon Go, then you’ll need a female Snorunt, 100 Candy, and a Sinnoh Stone.

Thankfully, it’s relatively easy to evolve this adorable Pokemon, but the real challenge comes when deciding which evolution you want to try. Thankfully, we’ve got a handy evolution guide so you can get a little advice on the best evolution.

Can Snorunt be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go players will be thrilled to find out that Snorunt can be Shiny.

While it’s not easy to grab a Shiny Snorunt, it’s well worth doing for that beautiful color change. On top of this, its evolutions can also be Shiny, meaning they’ll carry over.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Snorunt in Pokemon Go. While hunting for it’s Shiny version, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

