How to get Poipole in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Poipole has finally arrived in Pokemon Go, but how can players go about encountering the Poison-type Ultra Beast and is its Shiny form available in the game?

In Pokemon, the Ultra Beasts are practically Lovecraftian entities, being invasive species from another dimension with unsettling alien designs.

This isn’t true of Poipole, who is the cutest and most Pokemon-like of the Ultra Beasts. In fact, Ash used one (as well as its evolution) on the team that led to his first championship win when he came out on top in the Alola region.

After being absent from the game for a long time, Poipole is finally part of Pokemon Go. So those who want to find the elusive Ultra Beast are fortunate, as it’s not hard to track it down, as it can be found as part of a simple research task.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp

How to get Poipole in Pokemon Go

Currently, there’s only one way to get Poipole in Pokemon Go:

Article continues after ad

As a reward for completing a Special Research Task.

Poipole is available in Pokemon Go as part of the World of Wonders season, which runs from March 1, 2024, until June 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time, and players need to complete a simple Special Research Task called World of Wonders 1st part to find it.

All you need to do to finish World of Wonders 1st part is:

Catch 20 Pokemon.

Spin 10 PokeStops.

Transfer 10 Pokemon.

This will initiate an encounter with Poipole, where it won’t run away from you.

Can Poipole be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

No, Poipole cannot be Shiny in Pokemon Go. This will likely change in a future event but currently, it isn’t possible during the World of Wonders season.

Article continues after ad

Poipole has an amazing Shiny form, with a white and gold pattern, so we hope it’s added later.

That’s everything you need to know about catching Poipole in Pokemon Go. Check out more of our helpful guides on the mobile game below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes