How to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

Just like any other Pokemon game, Pokemon Sleep gives players the chance to befriend Shiny Pokemon. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep.

The Pokemon Company finally released Pokemon Sleep around the world, and trainers are getting their snooze on to befriend all types of different Pokemon with the help of Snorlax.

Pokemon Sleep is much more than a sleep-tracking app — giving trainers the chance to raise a Snorlax of their own, cook it meals, and register a variety of different Pokemon in the Sleep Dex.

Article continues after ad

Just like any other Pokemon Game, Pokemon Sleep even gives fans the chance to befriend Shiny Pokemon and add them to their team. As such, here are some tips on finding Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep.

How to find Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

Like the mainline series of games and even Pokemon Go, the chances of stumbling upon a Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep are completely random and very rare. While the odds for encountering Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep are still unknown, it seems players have about a 1 in 450 chance of one appearing. This is similar to Pokemon Go’s estimated odds.

Article continues after ad

That said, there are a handful of things trainers can do to try and increase their odds of getting a Shiny Pokemon to appear in their campsite overnight.

The Pokemon Company Trainers can feed Snorlax different meals in Pokemon Sleep depending on what ingredients you have.

First, fans can raise Snorlax’s Drowsy Power each day, which will allow more Pokemon to appear at your campsite the next morning. To raise Snorlax’s Drowsy Power, trainers must cook him meals at breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Additionally, collecting Berries for Snorlax throughout the day will also increase Snorlax’s Strength. Players can compose teams of five Pokemon that collect Berries periodically. Tapping on them will release the Berries, which players can collect and give to Snorlax.

Article continues after ad

Finally, getting the proper amount of sleep each night and increasing your Sleep Score will boost your chances of encountering a Shiny. This is because getting a higher sleep score once again increases the number and likelihood of Pokemon appearing at your campsite the next morning.

Which Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon Sleep?

At the time of writing, it seems that any and all Pokemon currently available in Pokemon Sleep can be Shiny. There are currently 104 different species of Pokemon that can be found in the mobile game, including familiar faces like Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle.

Article continues after ad

According to some lucky trainers online, the Snorlax helper at each campsite can also be Shiny. Unfortunately for those trainers who are lucky enough to encounter a Shiny Snorlax, it will leave at the end of the week just like a regular Snorlax helper.

That’s everything we know so far about Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

All confirmed Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep | Does Pokemon Sleep have Apple Watch support? | What is the new Pokemon Sleep app? | Where to buy Pokemon Go Plus+