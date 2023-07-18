Pokemon Sleep is a brand-new app that tracks players’ sleep habits and rewards them with Pokemon depending on how they’ve rested but can you get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep? We’ve got the answer in our handy hub.

The Pokemon franchise has had a lot of unique spin-offs over the years and the latest addition to the ever-expanding series is Pokemon Sleep – a new sleep-tracking application from Niantic, the team behind the ever-popular Pokemon Go, which provides fans with a very relaxing way to catch ’em all.

Pokemon Sleep will track users’ sleep habits and give you an overall score every time you sleep, whether you’re taking a quick nap or having a full slumber. Depending on your score and your sleep style, you’ll be rewarded with new Pokemon when you wake up but many players are wondering whether Shiny Pokemon will be available to obtain through the app.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep.

Are there Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep?

Yes, Shiny Pokemon are in Pokemon Sleep.

According to Serebii.net’s Joe Merrick, who got to preview the app recently, Shiny Pokemon will indeed be available for players to try and obtain. The information was shared in a Tweet on July 10, 2023, where Joe stated: “So it appears that Shiny Pokémon are in Pokémon Sleep. I hope you’re all prepared for your Shiny Hunting streams and everything”

Furthermore, a player shared a screenshot of a Shiny Charmander they had caught in the app on Twitter on July 11, 2023.

This is great news for fans as Shiny Pokemon are extremely popular in the community, after all, who doesn’t like finding an exciting new version of their favorite Pokemon?

While no official confirmation about Shiny variations has been shared just yet, based on the information above it looks like they will be available to get at least during the game’s open beta period. As soon as any official information is revealed, we’ll be sure to update this page!

That’s everything we know so far about Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep! While you’re here, check out our home page for all the latest news on the game!