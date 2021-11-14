Trainers can discover the Hisui region in style with an outfit based on the adorable Gen IV Mythical. Here’s how to get the Shaymin Kimono Set in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The 2022 Nintendo Switch title transports fans into the past to the birth of Gen IV. Known as Hisui back then, the game offers a vast landscape filled with Pokemon, both old and new, just begging to be explored.

To celebrate the beginning of the Sinnoh region, players can receive an outfit based on Grass-type Mythical, Shaymin, in Pokemon Legends Arceus. There is a prerequisite before you can get the Shaymin Kimono Set, though, but many Trainers will have already met it.

Advertisement

Contents:

How to get Shaymin Kimono Set in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To obtain the Shaymin Kimono set in Pokemon Legends Arceus, you must have a save from Pokemon Sword or Shield on the same Nintendo Switch you’re playing on. If you haven’t played them before, you’ll need to buy one and create a save file on it.

It’s not known how exactly you’ll get the outfit, but if it’s anything like the other clothing sets, you will either need to speak to a specific NPC or claim it via Mystery Gift.

Who is Shaymin in Pokemon Legends Arceus? Mythical explained

Shaymin is a Gen IV Mythical Pokemon two Formes: Land and Sky. It switches between the two by touching a Gracidea flower in the daytime. Land is Grass-type, and Sky is Grass/Flying.

Advertisement

You can get the cute ‘mon for free in Legends Arceus, alongside its Kimono Set. Check out our guide on how to do so here.

And there you have it! Now you know how to get the Shaymin Kimono Set in Pokemon Legends Arceus! For more guides and walkthroughs, check out the following:

How to get Baneful Fox Mask | How to get Garchomp Kimono Set | How to get Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set | How to find Wardens | All Hisuian forms | How to beat Frenzied Noble Pokemon