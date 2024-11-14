How to get Misty card in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Misty is a Supporter card in Pokemon TCG Pocket which many have deemed “broken” and here’s how you can get it.

Pokemon TCG Pocket may be a more casual and beginner-friendly version compared to its Live counterpart, but it doesn’t rule out the fact that at the end of the day, it still has its competitive side. Look past the visually stunning illustrations, and you’ll find that players have already figured out the best cards, decks, and strategies to use.

Of course, when it comes to this, there’s one card that’s hard to ignore: Misty. Right from the get-go, she has already been slammed as “broken” due to one particular effect.

So, if you want to add this card to your deck, we’ve compiled all the ways to obtain Misty in the game below.

Misty card effect explained

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto Misty can be an absolute nightmare to deal with.

Misty is a Supporter card, which essentially allows you to obtain water-type energy but with a twist. Here’s what the full description of the card reads:

“Choose one of your water-type Pokémon, and flip a coin until you get tails. For each head, take a water-type Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to that Pokémon.”

Given that Pokemon need energy to land their attacks, this means that those who use Misty can instantly attach energy to a water-type Pokemon so it can attack right away instead of having to wait for the next turn.

Of course, this is assuming they land a heads. While the effect is purely luck-dependent, she can still be viable and even be overpowered.

How to get Misty in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The Misty card is part of the Genetic Apex Pikachu set. As such, to obtain her card, you need to keep opening the Pikachu packs until you eventually stumble upon it in your pull.

Though considering the limits of opening packs daily, especially for free-to-play players, this can take quite a while. Fortunately, thanks to some of the game’s features, there are additional ways to get her outside of booster packs.

Use the crafting feature

Crafting your own Misty card is a much more straightforward and guaranteed approach compared to just relying on regularly opening packs.

Every time you open a booster pack in the game, you’ll be able to earn the Pack Points resource. This resource can then be exchanged for the Misty card, which comes in two rarities, once you have enough of them.

The options are as follows:

Spend 70 Pack Points to craft the common Misty card

Spend 1250 Pack Points to craft the full-art Misty card

Utilize Wonder Pick

Lastly, there’s a chance that the Misty card could show up in Wonder Pick. This Pokemon TCG Pocket feature allows you to select a card that other players have opened from a pack. However, do keep in mind that the chance to get the card is random.

This is because, after the initial reveal, all the cards will be shuffled and presented to you face down. Regarding this, some players have apparently found an exploit used to track the card you are after.

So, that sums up all you need to know to get Misty. If you haven’t gotten her yet, check out how to farm more packs and how you can unlock more free cards.