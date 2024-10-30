Pokemon players think Legends Z-A Starters have leaked

A new batch of leaks has people convinced that the Pokemon Legends Z-A Starters have finally been revealed.

Pokemon players have been waiting for the barest scrap of news surrounding an impending entry in the Legends spin-off series. Since its initial reveal back in February, there has been a drought of official details surrounding Pokemon Legends Z-A.

We do know that the game will take place entirely within Lumiose City in the Kalos region and that Mega Evolution will be making a return. Other than that, not a lot is truly known about the game.

Popular Pokemon leak publisher CentroLEAKS has uncovered what they think is new information surrounding the upcoming title. According to the group, a leaked piece of artwork for the 2025 Pokemon World Championships may have revealed the Pokemon Legends Z-A Starter trio.

The artwork features Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie who were the original Kalos Starter Pokemon. CentroLEAKS’ reasoning for assuming that these will be the Legends Z-A Starters stems from previous use of the most recent title’s Starter Pokemon for any official event artwork.

“This all points that those will be the starters for PLZA,” they explained. “This is speculation of course, but it seems that way.” Of course, if they are indeed the starter trio for the game, Pokemon Legends Z-A will be a massive departure from its predecessor.

Pokemon Legends Arceus was set in the Sinnoh region but used starter Pokemon from different regions to round out its Fire, Water, and Grass triumvirate. Game Freak took that opportunity to give new regional forms to the pre-existing Starters chosen for the game. Fans had assumed the situation would be the same for Legends Z-A and not all are convinced of CentroLEAKS’ assessment.

“In what world does this point to them being the starters?” one Pokemon fan asked incredulously. “Definitely not believing that,” another replied.

Expectations are that Pokemon Legends Z-A will follow a similar template to Legends Arceus and feature Starters from different regions with alternative evolutions. Perhaps the game using its region’s traditional Starter Pokemon is a way for it to forge its own identity.