Trainers can represent the popular Gen I ‘mon as they explore the Hisui region with some cute cosmetics. Here’s how to get the Pikachu & Eevee Masks in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

In the Gen IV origins title, players witness the birth of the Sinnoh region as they roam around the Hisui region, discovering new Pokemon and creating the very first Pokedex.

Fans of the series can dress up as two Generation I favorites as they do so with the Pikachu and Eevee Masks. And the best part? Many Trainers will already have what’s needed to unlock one.

Contents:

How to get Pikachu & Eevee Masks in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To get the Pikachu Mask in Pokemon Legends Arceus, you must have a Let’s Go Pikachu save file on the Nintendo Switch that you’re playing the game on. The same goes for Eevee except a Let’s Go Eevee one is needed.

Advertisement

If you haven’t played either of them before, you’ll need to buy a copy and create a save file, depending on which mask you want. It’s unclear whether you can only unlock one or if you can get both if you own both versions.

The exact method of redeeming the Masks isn’t known at the time of writing, but it will presumably be either by speaking to an NPC or through the Mystery Gift feature.

Who are Pikachu in Eevee in Legends Arceus? Pokemon explained

Gen I’s Pikachu is the franchise’s mascot Pokemon. The chances are, whenever you think about the series, the adorable Electric-type is the first thing that pops into your head. It evolves into Raichu when a Thunder Stone is used.

Advertisement

Eevee is also from Generation I and it has eight evolutions: Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Umbreon, Espeon, Glaceon, Leafeon, and Sylveon, each with a different type. It is currently unknown whether all of its Eeveelutions will be in Hisui.

And there you have it! Now you know how to get the Pikachu and Eevee Masks in Pokemon Legends Arceus! For more guides and walkthroughs, check out the following:

How to get Baneful Fox Mask | How to get Garchomp Kimono Set | How to get Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set | How to find Wardens | All Hisuian forms | How to beat Frenzied Noble Pokemon