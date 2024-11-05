All Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo cards & how to get

All Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo cards & how to getDexerto / The Pokemon Company
There are so many cards to grab in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and Promo cards are among the rarest, and often the prettiest – if you can get them.
As the latest Pokemon card game, Pokemon TCG Pocket features tons of beloved cards and items to help players build the perfect deck and defeat their opponents. However, cards aren’t that easy to get hold of, especially given the paid nature of some packs and the slower release of free boosters.
Luckily, there’s a different type of card that players can attempt to get, otherwise known as Promo cards. So, here’s what they are, how to get them, and more importantly, all the currently available and upcoming additions.
All current Promo cards
At the time of writing, there are 16 Promo cards available in Pokemon TCG Pocket, with seven of them acting as items and the others being either full art cards or traditional popular Pokemon.
Every Promo card in the game, their details, and how to get them have been listed below:
|Card
|Details
|How to get
|P-A 001 – Potion
|Heal 20 damage from 1 of your Pokemon
|Found in the shop for 2 tickets
|P-A 002 – X Speed
|During this turn, the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon is 1 less
|Found in the shop for 2 tickets
|P-A 003 – Hand Scope
|Your opponent reveals their hand
|Found in the shop for 2 tickets
|P-A 004 – Pokedex
|Look at the top 3 cards of your deck
|Found in the shop for 2 tickets
|P-A 005 – Poke Ball
|Put 1 random Basic Pokemon from your deck into your hand
|Found in the shop for 2 tickets
|P-A 006 – Red Card
|Your opponent shuffles their hand into their deck and draws 3 cards
|Found in the shop for 2 tickets
|P-A 007 – Professor’s Research
|Draw 2 cards
|Found in the shop for 2 tickets
|P-A 009 – Pikachu
|Type: Electric
HP: 60
|Found in the shop
|P-A 011 – Chansey
|Colorless
HP: 120
|Found in Wonder Picks
|P-A 012 – Meowth
|Colorless
HP: 60
|Found in Wonder Picks
|P-A 013 – Butterfree
|Type: Grass
HP: 120
|Found in a promo pack
|P-A 014 – Lapras ex
|Type: Water
HP: 140
|Found in a promo pack
|P-A 015 – Pikachu
|Type: Electric
HP: 60
|Found in a promo pack
|P-A 016 – Clefairy
|Type: Psychic
HP: 60
|Found in a promo pack
|P-A 017 – Mankey
|Type: Fighting
HP: 50
|Found in a promo pack
Unreleased Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo cards
Despite being displayed in Pokemon TCG Pocket, these Promo cards aren’t available in the game yet. However, when they are made available, we’ll add them to the above table as well as more details on how you can get hold of them.
We’ll also be updating this whenever new Promo cards are released, so check back soon if you’re looking to collect ’em all.
|Card
|Details
|How to get
|P-A 010 – Mewtwo
|Type: Psychic
HP: 120
|Collect 5 Mewtwo cards
|P-A 018 – Venusaur
|Type: Grass
HP: 160
|Found in a promo pack
|P-A 019 – Greninja
|Type: Water
HP: 120
|Found in a promo pack
|P-A 020 – Haunter
|Type: Psychic
HP: 70
|Found in a promo pack
|P-A 021 – Onix
|Type: Fighting
HP: 110
|Found in a promo pack
|P-A 022 – Jigglypuff
|Colorless
HP: 70
|Found in a promo pack
|P-A 023 – Bulbasaur
|Type: Grass
HP: 70
|Found in Wonder Picks
|P-A 024 – Magnemite
|Type: Electric
HP: 60
|Found in Wonder Picks
What are Promo cards?
Promo cards act as unique cards players can get outside traditional booster packs. The cards themselves aren’t tied to those packs or card sets.
However, if a card is from a Promo set, it will likely have the same stats as its base variant, though some can have different stats or abilities if they’re rare.
How to get Promo cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket
Thankfully, there are multiple ways to get hold of Promo cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, making them not as elusive as many may think.
Take part in events
The easiest way to grab Promo cards is by participating in the game’s events.
For example, as of the time of writing, it’s the Lapras Ex Event. So, players can fight Lapras Ex in hopes of winning one Promo Pack after each victory. Unlocking these Promo Packs will give you the Promo cards.
For more details on the current event including the best decks and counters, check out our hub.
Buy them in Shops
Not all Promo cards are found in Promo Packs. Some can be found in the game’s Shop, and are therefore purchasable with Shop Tickets.
The best way to get these Tickets is from other players when they use your pack during a Wonder Pick, or by completing Tutorial missions.
Currently, every Promo card available in the store costs 2 Shop Tickets, so you’ll need 14 in total.
Complete Missions
Some Promo cards can be found by completing missions, like the upcoming Mewtwo card.
To unlock the Promo Mewtwo card, for example, players need to collect 5 Mewtwo cards, making it extremely tricky to get hold of. It’s likely other cards will have the same design as they’re released. However, the only one at the moment is Mewtwo.
There you have it, those are all the current Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo cards available in the game. While hunting for your favorite, be sure to check out some of the Rarest cards you can get or how to get the secret Mew card.