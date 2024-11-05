GamingPokemon

All Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo cards & how to get

There are so many cards to grab in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and Promo cards are among the rarest, and often the prettiest – if you can get them.

As the latest Pokemon card game, Pokemon TCG Pocket features tons of beloved cards and items to help players build the perfect deck and defeat their opponents. However, cards aren’t that easy to get hold of, especially given the paid nature of some packs and the slower release of free boosters.

Luckily, there’s a different type of card that players can attempt to get, otherwise known as Promo cards. So, here’s what they are, how to get them, and more importantly, all the currently available and upcoming additions.

All current Promo cards

At the time of writing, there are 16 Promo cards available in Pokemon TCG Pocket, with seven of them acting as items and the others being either full art cards or traditional popular Pokemon.

Every Promo card in the game, their details, and how to get them have been listed below:

CardDetailsHow to get
P-A 001 – Potion
Potion card Pokemon TCG Pocket		Heal 20 damage from 1 of your PokemonFound in the shop for 2 tickets
P-A 002 – X Speed
X Speed card Pokemon TCG Pocket		During this turn, the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon is 1 lessFound in the shop for 2 tickets
P-A 003 – Hand Scope
Hand Scope card Pokemon TCG Pocket		Your opponent reveals their handFound in the shop for 2 tickets
P-A 004 – Pokedex
Pokedex card Pokemon TCG Pocket		Look at the top 3 cards of your deckFound in the shop for 2 tickets
P-A 005 – Poke Ball
Pokeball card Pokemon TCG Pocket		Put 1 random Basic Pokemon from your deck into your handFound in the shop for 2 tickets
P-A 006 – Red Card
Red Card card Pokemon TCG Pocket		Your opponent shuffles their hand into their deck and draws 3 cardsFound in the shop for 2 tickets
P-A 007 – Professor’s Research
Professor's Research card Pokemon TCG Pocket		Draw 2 cardsFound in the shop for 2 tickets
P-A 009 – Pikachu
Pikachu full art card Pokemon TCG Pocket		Type: Electric
HP: 60		Found in the shop
P-A 011 – Chansey
Chansey card Pokemon TCG Pocket		Colorless
HP: 120		Found in Wonder Picks
P-A 012 – Meowth
Meowth card Pokemon TCG Pocket		Colorless
HP: 60		Found in Wonder Picks
P-A 013 – Butterfree
Butterfree Pokemon TCG Pocket		Type: Grass
HP: 120		Found in a promo pack
P-A 014 – Lapras ex
Lapras Ex Pokemon TCG Pocket		Type: Water
HP: 140		Found in a promo pack
P-A 015 – Pikachu
Pikachu Pokemon TCG Pocket		Type: Electric
HP: 60		Found in a promo pack
P-A 016 – Clefairy
Clefairy Pokemon TCG Pocket		Type: Psychic
HP: 60		Found in a promo pack
P-A 017 – Mankey
Mankey Pokemon TCG Pocket		Type: Fighting
HP: 50		Found in a promo pack

Unreleased Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo cards

Despite being displayed in Pokemon TCG Pocket, these Promo cards aren’t available in the game yet. However, when they are made available, we’ll add them to the above table as well as more details on how you can get hold of them.

We’ll also be updating this whenever new Promo cards are released, so check back soon if you’re looking to collect ’em all.

CardDetailsHow to get
P-A 010 – Mewtwo
Mewtwo card Pokemon TCG Pocket		Type: Psychic
HP: 120		Collect 5 Mewtwo cards
P-A 018 – Venusaur
Venusaur card Pokemon TCG Pocket		Type: Grass
HP: 160		Found in a promo pack
P-A 019 – Greninja
Greninja card Pokemon TCG Pocket		Type: Water
HP: 120		Found in a promo pack
P-A 020 – Haunter
Haunter card Pokemon TCG Pocket		Type: Psychic
HP: 70		Found in a promo pack
P-A 021 – Onix
Onix card Pokemon TCG Pocket		Type: Fighting
HP: 110		Found in a promo pack
P-A 022 – Jigglypuff
Jigglypuff card Pokemon TCG Pocket		Colorless
HP: 70		Found in a promo pack
P-A 023 – Bulbasaur
Bulbasaur card Pokemon TCG Pocket		Type: Grass
HP: 70		Found in Wonder Picks
P-A 024 – Magnemite
Magnemite card Pokemon TCG Pocket		Type: Electric
HP: 60		Found in Wonder Picks

What are Promo cards?

Promo cards act as unique cards players can get outside traditional booster packs. The cards themselves aren’t tied to those packs or card sets.

However, if a card is from a Promo set, it will likely have the same stats as its base variant, though some can have different stats or abilities if they’re rare.

How to get Promo cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket how to getDexerto / The Pokemon Company

Thankfully, there are multiple ways to get hold of Promo cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, making them not as elusive as many may think.

Take part in events

The easiest way to grab Promo cards is by participating in the game’s events.

For example, as of the time of writing, it’s the Lapras Ex Event. So, players can fight Lapras Ex in hopes of winning one Promo Pack after each victory. Unlocking these Promo Packs will give you the Promo cards.

For more details on the current event including the best decks and counters, check out our hub.

Buy them in Shops

Not all Promo cards are found in Promo Packs. Some can be found in the game’s Shop, and are therefore purchasable with Shop Tickets.

The best way to get these Tickets is from other players when they use your pack during a Wonder Pick, or by completing Tutorial missions.

Pokemon TCG Pocket how to get in the storeDexerto / The Pokemon Company

Currently, every Promo card available in the store costs 2 Shop Tickets, so you’ll need 14 in total.

Complete Missions

Some Promo cards can be found by completing missions, like the upcoming Mewtwo card.

To unlock the Promo Mewtwo card, for example, players need to collect 5 Mewtwo cards, making it extremely tricky to get hold of. It’s likely other cards will have the same design as they’re released. However, the only one at the moment is Mewtwo.

There you have it, those are all the current Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo cards available in the game. While hunting for your favorite, be sure to check out some of the Rarest cards you can get or how to get the secret Mew card.

