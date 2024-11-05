All Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo cards & how to get

There are so many cards to grab in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and Promo cards are among the rarest, and often the prettiest – if you can get them.

As the latest Pokemon card game, Pokemon TCG Pocket features tons of beloved cards and items to help players build the perfect deck and defeat their opponents. However, cards aren’t that easy to get hold of, especially given the paid nature of some packs and the slower release of free boosters.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, there’s a different type of card that players can attempt to get, otherwise known as Promo cards. So, here’s what they are, how to get them, and more importantly, all the currently available and upcoming additions.

All current Promo cards

At the time of writing, there are 16 Promo cards available in Pokemon TCG Pocket, with seven of them acting as items and the others being either full art cards or traditional popular Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Every Promo card in the game, their details, and how to get them have been listed below:

Article continues after ad

Card Details How to get P-A 001 – Potion

Heal 20 damage from 1 of your Pokemon Found in the shop for 2 tickets P-A 002 – X Speed

During this turn, the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon is 1 less Found in the shop for 2 tickets P-A 003 – Hand Scope

Your opponent reveals their hand Found in the shop for 2 tickets P-A 004 – Pokedex

Look at the top 3 cards of your deck Found in the shop for 2 tickets P-A 005 – Poke Ball

Put 1 random Basic Pokemon from your deck into your hand Found in the shop for 2 tickets P-A 006 – Red Card

Your opponent shuffles their hand into their deck and draws 3 cards Found in the shop for 2 tickets P-A 007 – Professor’s Research

Draw 2 cards Found in the shop for 2 tickets P-A 009 – Pikachu

Type: Electric

HP: 60 Found in the shop P-A 011 – Chansey

Colorless

HP: 120 Found in Wonder Picks P-A 012 – Meowth

Colorless

HP: 60 Found in Wonder Picks P-A 013 – Butterfree

Type: Grass

HP: 120 Found in a promo pack P-A 014 – Lapras ex

Type: Water

HP: 140 Found in a promo pack P-A 015 – Pikachu

Type: Electric

HP: 60 Found in a promo pack P-A 016 – Clefairy

Type: Psychic

HP: 60 Found in a promo pack P-A 017 – Mankey

Type: Fighting

HP: 50 Found in a promo pack

Unreleased Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo cards

Despite being displayed in Pokemon TCG Pocket, these Promo cards aren’t available in the game yet. However, when they are made available, we’ll add them to the above table as well as more details on how you can get hold of them.

We’ll also be updating this whenever new Promo cards are released, so check back soon if you’re looking to collect ’em all.

Card Details How to get P-A 010 – Mewtwo

Type: Psychic

HP: 120 Collect 5 Mewtwo cards P-A 018 – Venusaur

Type: Grass

HP: 160 Found in a promo pack P-A 019 – Greninja

Type: Water

HP: 120 Found in a promo pack P-A 020 – Haunter

Type: Psychic

HP: 70 Found in a promo pack P-A 021 – Onix

Type: Fighting

HP: 110 Found in a promo pack P-A 022 – Jigglypuff

Colorless

HP: 70 Found in a promo pack P-A 023 – Bulbasaur

Type: Grass

HP: 70 Found in Wonder Picks P-A 024 – Magnemite

Type: Electric

HP: 60 Found in Wonder Picks

What are Promo cards?

Promo cards act as unique cards players can get outside traditional booster packs. The cards themselves aren’t tied to those packs or card sets.

Article continues after ad

However, if a card is from a Promo set, it will likely have the same stats as its base variant, though some can have different stats or abilities if they’re rare.

How to get Promo cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company

Thankfully, there are multiple ways to get hold of Promo cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, making them not as elusive as many may think.

Article continues after ad

Take part in events

The easiest way to grab Promo cards is by participating in the game’s events.

For example, as of the time of writing, it’s the Lapras Ex Event. So, players can fight Lapras Ex in hopes of winning one Promo Pack after each victory. Unlocking these Promo Packs will give you the Promo cards.

Article continues after ad

For more details on the current event including the best decks and counters, check out our hub.

Buy them in Shops

Not all Promo cards are found in Promo Packs. Some can be found in the game’s Shop, and are therefore purchasable with Shop Tickets.

The best way to get these Tickets is from other players when they use your pack during a Wonder Pick, or by completing Tutorial missions.

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company

Currently, every Promo card available in the store costs 2 Shop Tickets, so you’ll need 14 in total.

Article continues after ad

Complete Missions

Some Promo cards can be found by completing missions, like the upcoming Mewtwo card.

Article continues after ad

To unlock the Promo Mewtwo card, for example, players need to collect 5 Mewtwo cards, making it extremely tricky to get hold of. It’s likely other cards will have the same design as they’re released. However, the only one at the moment is Mewtwo.

There you have it, those are all the current Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo cards available in the game. While hunting for your favorite, be sure to check out some of the Rarest cards you can get or how to get the secret Mew card.