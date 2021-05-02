How to find Mew in New Pokemon Snap - Dexerto

Popular Kanto Mythical, Mew, returns to the photography series in New Pokemon Snap. Here’s where to find the elusive Psychic-type.

In the 1999 Nintendo 64 classic, Mew was the reward for finishing the main story. Armed with their trusty camera, players headed up to the Rainbow Cloud for Professor Oak where they faced off against the Gen I ‘mon.

The sequel has 10 Legendary and Mythical Pokemon in total – one of them being the pink Mythical. And unlike others such as Lugia, it’s really easy to locate and also includes a cute homage to the original game. *Note: You need to complete the campaign first before it appears.*

Advertisement

Mew’s location in New Pokemon Snap

Founja Jungle level 2 (Night)

Step One: As soon as you start the course, turn around so you’re facing backwards and play Melody until you see a floating pink orb.

As soon as you start the course, turn around so you’re facing backwards and play Melody until you see a floating pink orb. Step Two: Throw Fluffruit at it and play music a few times, all while taking multiple snapshots of it. The ball will disappear and reappear along the way.

Throw Fluffruit at it and play music a few times, all while taking multiple snapshots of it. The ball will disappear and reappear along the way. Step Three: Continue through the level while hitting the energy orb until you reach the Ancient Ruins. Use Melody again and Mew will appear at the doorway for you to photograph.

Founja Jungle level 3 (Day)

Step One: Complete the steps above as Mew won’t appear during the daytime until you do.

Complete the steps above as Mew won’t appear during the daytime until you do. Step Two: The Mythical appears fleetingly multiple times throughout the course. When it shows up, throw an Illumina Orb at it otherwise it won’t spawn further along.

The Mythical appears fleetingly multiple times throughout the course. When it shows up, throw an Illumina Orb at it otherwise it won’t spawn further along. Step Three: The Psychic-type will show up by the waterfall at the end of the course and pause to look at some flowers – this is your chance! Throw a Fluffruit at it and it’ll move forward to eat it, making for the perfect photo opportunity. This is also how you complete the “Myth of the Jungle” request.

As mentioned previously, there are nine other Legendary monsters in New Pokemon Snap for you to hunt down and photograph. Click here for the full list.

Read More: Where to find Shaymin in New Pokemon Snap

We’d love to see your snapshots over on Twitter, so head to @PokemonSwordNS and show us your best pictures!