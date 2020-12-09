Logo
How to get Shiny Mew in Pokemon Go Kanto event: release date and tips

Published: 9/Dec/2020 11:09

by Daniel Megarry
Shiny Mew in Pokemon GO
Niantic

Pokemon Go is bringing Shiny Mew to the game as part of the upcoming Kanto event. Here’s how you can get your hands on one.

Fans have been wondering when Shiny Mew would arrive in Pokemon Go for years now. The character has one of the best alternative designs in the game, swapping its traditional pink hue for a light blue shine, and it would be a fantastic addition to any player’s collection.

While the standard version of Mew is only available after completing the A Mythical Discovery special task, Shiny Mew will be even more difficult to catch, with players having to complete a very specific (and potentially long-winded) quest to be able to acquire one.

Shiny Mew Pokemon EmeraldShiny Mew in Gen 4’s Pokemon Emerald.

As part of the franchises’ 25th-anniversary celebrations taking part in 2021, a special Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event will take place. All 150 Pokemon that originally appeared in the Kanto region will be available in Shiny form, and completing a special quest will bag you a Shiny Mew.

How to get Shiny Mew in Pokemon Go

To get the chance to encounter Shiny Mew, players will first need to purchase a ticket for the Kanto event from the in-game store. They can then take part in a Special Research story on the day of the event, which leads to an “encounter with a special Pokemon”.

Once the first Special Research story is complete, players will be able to access a second Special Research story, in which a “long and challenging journey” will lead to the discovery of Shiny Mew.

Niantic have explained that the second Special Research story is meant to be completed “over a long period of time”, so gameplay for this part will likely expand far beyond the one-day event.

Instructions for finding Shiny Mew:

  1. Open the Pokemon Go app on your phone
  2. Purchase a ticket for the Kanto event from the in-game store
  3. Open the Pokemon Go app on February 20, 2021, to get access to the first Special Research story
  4. Complete the first Special Research story, which unlocks the second Special Research story
  5. Complete the second Special Research story, which leads to Shiny Mew

The Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event kicks off on Saturday, February 20, 2021. It lasts from 9 AM to 9 PM local time. This means you’ll only have a 12-hour window to open the app, get access to the first Special Research quest, and start your journey to get a Shiny Mew.

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go’s Kanto event will be a celebration of the original 150 creatures

How much are Pokemon Go Kanto event tickets?

Unfortunately, Shiny Mew won’t come for free. Players will have to purchase a ticket for the Kanto event – which will set them back $11.99 and cannot be bought with PokeCoins – from the in-game store if they want the chance to catch one of the incredibly rare creatures.

On a positive note, this means that if you do get one, you’ll truly be part of a select group of people who can say they own a Shiny Mew in Pokemon Go.

For more on the upcoming 25th-anniversary celebration, including exciting features and instructions on how to join, we’ve rounded up all the details you need about the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event.

NICKMERCS shows off “best ever” Kar98k Warzone loadout

Published: 9/Dec/2020 10:57

by James Busby
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his “best ever” Kar98k loadout for Warzone, showcasing just how powerful this rifle can be. 

While the Kar98k may have lost the crown to the SP-R 208 in Season 6, it has come back with a vengeance. Thanks to subsequent nerfs to the SP-R 208, the Kar98k continues to be the go-to rifle for those looking to dominate the competition with montage-worthy headshots. In fact, this German rifle is currently the most picked sniper class in Warzone, beating the likes of the ever-popular HDR. 

This lethal Marksman Rifle boasts incredible damage across all engagement ranges, making it the perfect gun for Warzone. NICKMERCS’ loadout aims to push the Kar98k to its ranged limits, while also enhancing its overall accuracy. This enables players to effortlessly claim those all-important cranium kills. Make sure you use this deadly Kar98k loadout while this gun is still the dominant force in Warzone. 

Best Kar98k loadout for Warzone

Kar98k
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)
This Kar98k loadout is absolutely lethal.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Sniper Scope
  • Rear Grip: Stipled Grip Tape

These attachments enable the Kar98k to hit targets with incredible precision across long-range engagement ranges. While it may not hit as hard as the HDR and AX-50, this loadout is much easier to use and more forgiving when it comes to missing any shots. When you combine this gun’s high damage, excellent range, pinpoint accuracy, and great speed, you have a rifle that is incredibly potent.

Both the Monolithic Suppressor and Singuard 27.6” boost the Kar98k’s damage range, allowing you to get the drop on even the most distant targets. If that wasn’t enough, the Monolithic Suppressor will also keep your shots hidden when firing, which has become imperative across all weapon classes in Warzone.

Next up is the Sniper Scope. This optic provides a perfect sight picture for those long-range head/body shots. The magnification is best used at medium to long-range distances, so make sure you pair this rifle with an AR or SMG to keep you competitive in close-range firefights. 

Of course, all the above attachments greatly impact the Kar98k’s ADS time. To help alleviate this, Nick has attached the Tac Laser. This handy laser may be visible to enemy squads, but it also reduces the ADS penalty. Being able to quickly snap onto targets is very important in Warzone, so this attachment is a must with this particular loadout. 

Rounding things is the Stippled Grip Tape. Having yet another attachment that enhances the Kar98k’s ADS speed is huge, particularly as both the Laser and Rear Grip make this rifle pretty snappy. While you won’t be quickscoping your way to victory, these attachments will help you avoid any frustrating ADS related deaths. 

Nick uses this loadout to go on a 22-kill tear across Verdansk, demonstrating that the Kar98k is still a truly dominant sniper class in the current meta. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.