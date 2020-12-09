How to get Shiny Mew in Pokemon Go Kanto event: release date and tips

Pokemon Go is bringing Shiny Mew to the game as part of the upcoming Kanto event. Here’s how you can get your hands on one.

Fans have been wondering when Shiny Mew would arrive in Pokemon Go for years now. The character has one of the best alternative designs in the game, swapping its traditional pink hue for a light blue shine, and it would be a fantastic addition to any player’s collection.

While the standard version of Mew is only available after completing the A Mythical Discovery special task, Shiny Mew will be even more difficult to catch, with players having to complete a very specific (and potentially long-winded) quest to be able to acquire one.

As part of the franchises’ 25th-anniversary celebrations taking part in 2021, a special Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event will take place. All 150 Pokemon that originally appeared in the Kanto region will be available in Shiny form, and completing a special quest will bag you a Shiny Mew.

How to get Shiny Mew in Pokemon Go

To get the chance to encounter Shiny Mew, players will first need to purchase a ticket for the Kanto event from the in-game store. They can then take part in a Special Research story on the day of the event, which leads to an “encounter with a special Pokemon”.

Once the first Special Research story is complete, players will be able to access a second Special Research story, in which a “long and challenging journey” will lead to the discovery of Shiny Mew.

Niantic have explained that the second Special Research story is meant to be completed “over a long period of time”, so gameplay for this part will likely expand far beyond the one-day event.

Instructions for finding Shiny Mew:

Open the Pokemon Go app on your phone Purchase a ticket for the Kanto event from the in-game store Open the Pokemon Go app on February 20, 2021, to get access to the first Special Research story Complete the first Special Research story, which unlocks the second Special Research story Complete the second Special Research story, which leads to Shiny Mew

The Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event kicks off on Saturday, February 20, 2021. It lasts from 9 AM to 9 PM local time. This means you’ll only have a 12-hour window to open the app, get access to the first Special Research quest, and start your journey to get a Shiny Mew.

How much are Pokemon Go Kanto event tickets?

Unfortunately, Shiny Mew won’t come for free. Players will have to purchase a ticket for the Kanto event – which will set them back $11.99 and cannot be bought with PokeCoins – from the in-game store if they want the chance to catch one of the incredibly rare creatures.

Read More: Pokemon Yellow easter egg stuns fans 22 years later

On a positive note, this means that if you do get one, you’ll truly be part of a select group of people who can say they own a Shiny Mew in Pokemon Go.

For more on the upcoming 25th-anniversary celebration, including exciting features and instructions on how to join, we’ve rounded up all the details you need about the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event.