Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Urshifu Rapid-Strike best moveset

Cassidy Stephenson
Urshifu in Pokemon

Looking to build Urshifu Rapid-Strike in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Keep reading to learn its best moveset, Tera Type, and more.

First appearing in Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Isle of Armor DLC, Kubfu has returned for The Indigo Disk, the final expansion of Scarlet & Violet.

Therefore, Urshifu, an excellent choice for Pokemon competitive play, has also been introduced to the Generation 9 games.

You’ll find everything you need to know about building Urshifu Rapid-Strike in Scarlet and Violet below if you wish to add it to your team.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet best Urshifu Rapid-Strike moveset

PokemonMovesetAbilityNatureHeld ItemTera Type
Urshifu sprite– Aqua Jet
– Close Combat
– Surging Strikes
– U-Turn 		Unseen FistAdamant (+Atk, – Sp. ATK)Punching GloveWater

This Urshifu Rapid-Strike build focuses on the powerful attack Surging Strikes, which can even ignore Focus Sash and the Sturdy ability. Additionally, Unseen Fist is Urshifu’s only available ability, which lets it deal damage with attacks that make physical contact past protection moves like Protect and Spiky Shield.

As for its held item, we recommend giving the Punching Glove to Urshifu to power up punching moves like Close Combat and Surging Strikes.

We suggest giving Urshifu a Water Tera Type to further boost the power of Surging Strikes and Aqua Jet. Aqua Jet is a priority moves that benefits from STAB, allowing Urshifu to defeat opponents on low health.

Lastly, U-Turn will allow Urshifu to escape any sticky situations into bring out another Pokemon instead.

Urshifu Rapid-Strike build alternatives

Alternatively, you could run a Poison Tera Type on Urshifu Rapid-Strike to give it resistances to both Fairy and Grass.

As for other moves, you could choose Swords Dance to power up Urshifu’s Attack by two stages. Also, Drain Punch is another great alternative that doesn’t reduce stats and simultaneously restores health.

If you don’t want to give Urshifu a Punching Glove, you could choose a Life Orb. This increases the power of Urshifu’s moves by 30% in exchange for 10% of their health after each attack.

That’s everything you need to know about building Urshifu Rapid-Strike style in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out more of our guides on the game below:

