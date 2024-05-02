How to get Hitmonlee in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Hitmonlee is an iconic humanoid Pokemon from Gen 1 beloved by many trainers, so here are all the details on how to catch this Fighting-type creature in Pokemon Go, as well as its stats, evolutions, and whether or not it can be Shiny.

The Kanto region will forever be remembered as the most important one in the Pokemon franchise, as it was the one that introduced the world to the amazing creatures from Gen 1.

Most of those 151 Pokemon remain relevant, that’s why Niantic keeps bringing them back to Pokemon Go with special events, such as the upcoming Spotlight Hour featuring not only Hitmonlee but also its counterpart Hitmonchan. Here’s all you need to know to add this fighter to your team.

How to get Hitmonlee in Pokemon Go

Hitmonlee has been part of the game since its launch back in 2016 and players were able to catch it through many different methods. However, the only way to find one is as a wild spawn.

Luckily, both Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan will have their spawn rates increased during the Spotlight Hour that will take place on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM local time.

Players will have the chance to catch plenty of Hitmonlee and get bonus rewards such as double Candy for transferring Pokemon.

Previously, players were able to hatch Hitmonlee from 10 km Eggs, find it as a Tier 1 Raid Boss, get it as a reward for completing Field Research Tasks like “Catch 7 Fighting-type Pokemon: Mythic Blade” or even rescue its Shadow version from Team GO Rocket grunts.

Can Hitmonlee be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Shiny Hitmonlee is available in Pokemon Go, as it was added to the game at the start of the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto in 2021.

Now, during the Spotlight Hour, players will have increased chances of finding Hitmonlee’s Shiny variation, which can be easily recognized as its whole body turns green, making it look like an alien.

How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonlee in Pokemon Go

Before Gen 2 came out, Hitmonlee was part of a one-member family. Still, then it became an evolution once the baby Pokemon Tyrogue was added to the game along with the Johto Pokedex.

Tyrogue can only be obtained by hatching it from Eggs and can evolve into one of three Pokemon depending on its IVs. To evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonlee, its ATK IV must be the highest and then you must feed it 25 Candy.

Keep in mind that if its highest IV is DEF, it will evolve into Hitmonchan and if it is STA, it will turn into Hitmontop.

Pokemon Go Hitmonlee stats, moves, resistances & weaknesses

As a pure Fighting-type Pokemon, Hitmonlee has the following stats:

ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA CP 224 181 137 2912

Hitmonlee Fast Moves

Low Kick (Fighting/STAB)

Rock Smash (Fighting/STAB)

Double Kick (Fighting/STAB)

Hitmonlee Charged Moves

Stone Edge (Rock)

Low Sweep (Fighting/STAB)

Close Combat (Fighting/STAB)

Brick Break (Fighting/STAB/Elite TM)

Stomp (Normal/Elite TM)

Blaze Kick (Fire)

Frustration (Normal/Shadow Pokemon)

Return (Normal/Purified Pokemon)

Hitmonlee resistances

Hitmonlee weaknesses

That’s all you need to know about how to get Hitmonlee in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the list below:

