Pokemon Go fans think Sword & Shield’s biggest feature is coming

As Pokemon Go fans gear up for what is sure to be a Summer full of announcements, many are already thinking about new features, and one is currently topping the wishlist – Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Gigantamax Pokemon.

Pokemon X & Y’s Mega Evolution has been a huge part of Pokemon Go in recent years, especially as it hasn’t been seen in the mainline games for several generations. Although, we do know that Mega Evolution will be coming to Pokemon Legends Z-A.

But, Pokemon Go is slowly reaching the end of possible Mega Pokemon to add, with just a few Pokemon such as Mega Camerup, and Mega Mewtwo X + Mega Mewtwo Y yet to debut. As such, Pokemon Go fans want Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Gigantamax to be the next feature to make the jump to mobile.

Gigantamax Pokemon work mechanically similarly to Mega Pokemon, as they are temporary transformations limited to only a single Pokemon in your team. In this sense, they could fit right in alongside the existing Mega Pokemon when it comes to competitive battles and Raids.

The Pokemon Company

On the topic of Gigantamax, Pokemon content creator Poke AK made a video discussing the possibility of the feature coming to Go, even alluding to leaks that may hint at the feature coming in the future. However, with very little evidence, Gigantamax has not been confirmed.

That hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited about the prospect of the feature in the comments, especially with many pointing out the lack of Galar Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

The idea of many creatures from Pokemon Sword & Shield finally debuting in Go alongside their Gigantamax Raid is an exciting one, especially some fan favorites like Orbeetle and Grimmsnarl.

Speaking on the prospect of Gigantamax coming to Pokemon Go, one comment says, “This may explain why they skipped gen 8. They’re probably waiting to drop them when they introduce gigantamax as it’s the same gen.”

There’s been a conspicuous lack of Pokemon Sword & Shield content in Pokemon Go, with the game instead seeming to jump straight to Paldea. Even the Scarlet & Violet starters made it into Pokemon Go before Sword and Shield, with Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble still missing from Go.

As Niantic slowly works through the remaining mega Pokemon, a move to Gigantamax could help to bring some fresh excitement to the game and give fans another reason to Raid.