How to get Galarian Mr Mime in Pokemon Go - Dexerto

How to get Galarian Mr Mime in Pokemon Go

Published: 14/Dec/2020 16:59

by Daniel Megarry
Galarian Mr Mime Pokemon Go
Niantic

Pokemon Go

Galarian Mr Mime will be making its first-ever appearance in Pokemon Go this December, and here’s how you can get your hands on one.

December 2020 is a jam-packed month for Pokemon Go fans. As well as the return of legendaries Regirock, Registeel, and Regice in a series of weekend raids, there’s been a weekend-long Community Day that featured a rare chance to catch the Mythical Shiny Celebi.

Niantic have also announced that Gen 8 variation Galarian Mr Mime will be making an appearance for a special winter-themed event, which will focus on a number of Pokemon related to cold and to sound such as Cubchoo and Spoink.

Galarian Mr Mime Pokemon GO
Niantic
Galarian Mr Mime is making its debut in Pokemon Go

How to get Galarian Mr Mime in Pokemon Go

To get a chance to encounter Galarian Mr Mime, you’ll need to purchase a ticket to the ‘Tap… Tap… Tappity-Tap…’ Special Research story from the in-game store. They’ll go on sale a few days before the event.

Once you’ve got your ticket, make sure you open the Pokemon Go app any time between Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 10 AM local time and Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 8 PM local time to access the Special Research story.

Instructions for finding Galarian Mr Mime:

  1. Open the Pokemon Go app on your phone.
  2. Purchase a ticket from the in-game shop, available a few days before the event.
  3. Open the Pokemon Go app on December 19, 2020, to get access to the Special Research story.
  4. Complete the Special Research Story to get an encounter with Galarian Mr Mime.

As well as encountering Galarian Mr Mime, players who purchase a ticket to the event will be able to earn enough Mr Mime Candy by the end of the Special Research story to evolve their new Pokemon into a Mr Rime.

The ticket will also earn players a special event medal and a brand new Mr Mime-inspired avatar pose.

Pokemon Go Raid Boss Leak
Niantic
Pokemon Go has a busy December filled with special events

How much are Galarian Mr Mime event tickets?

Unfortunately, Galarian Mr Mime won’t come for free. Players will have to purchase a ticket for the event – which will set them back $7.99 and cannot be bought with PokeCoins – from the in-game store if they want the chance to catch one of the rare creatures.

While the prospect of a rare or limited edition Pokemon coming to the game is always exciting, some fans have expressed their frustration over the fact that many creatures keep getting locked behind paid Research stories.

Cyberpunk 2077

Elon Musk takes cheeky swipe at Cyberpunk 2077 over refunds

Published: 14/Dec/2020 16:27

by Georgina Smith
Elon Musk next to an image from Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red, Wikimedia Commons

CyberPunk 2077 Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has shared his thoughts on the release of Cyberpunk 2077 release with a series of memes, following CD Projekt Red’s decision to offer refunds to players after bug complaints. 

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 has been a hugely anticipated game, with a huge number of gaming fans marking it in their calendars as a game to beat in 2020.

Following on from the huge success of the Witcher 3 from the same developers, people had high hopes for the game that looked to have a vibrant, and exciting concept.

The game already suffered from delays in the run up to its release, at one point looking like it could be pushed back into 2021, but to the relief of many the game was at long last released on December 10.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City
CD Projekt Red
Some fans have immediately warmed to Night City — but some feel very disappointed.

However, many players particularly on the now 7-year-old PS4 were left thoroughly disappointed by terrible frame rates, low resolution, and strange graphics errors, leading to an outpouring of criticism directed at CK Projekt Red, leading to them offering refunds for those who didn’t want to wait for patches.

Elon Musk has his say on Cyberpunk 2077

The reaction was so strong that even Elon Musk had something to say about the huge talking point. He replied to Cyberpunk’s long apology message on December 14 with some interesting images.

The first was a screenshot of a post from the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit entitled “does anyone else just feel empty? I’ve just been crying for the last few days.”

The disgruntled user talks about how the game did not meet their standards that they had been building for the past eight years, saying they expected it to be “the future of gaming.”

Musk then went on to post a picture from sitcom the Office, edited in the style of Cyberpunk’s neon aesthetic.

What does he actually think?

While it seems like Musk was clowning the devs for the disappointing release, he also stopped by in the replies to tell one commenter what he really thought of the game, when they asked him if he’d had a chance to play it.

“Yeah, briefly,” he replied. “Seems pretty good. I picked Nomad, so start was a little slow, but picks up fast. Seemed like almost everyone on Steam was playing Cyberpunk at some point this weekend!”

While his opinions on the game certainly seem to be mixed, it just goes to show that just about everyone has been weighing in on the Cyberpunk 2077 controversy.

It’s nice to see there’s room for some lighthearted takes, too, as some verdicts have been pretty wild.