How to get Galarian Mr Mime in Pokemon Go - Dexerto

Galarian Mr Mime will be making its first-ever appearance in Pokemon Go this December, and here’s how you can get your hands on one.

December 2020 is a jam-packed month for Pokemon Go fans. As well as the return of legendaries Regirock, Registeel, and Regice in a series of weekend raids, there’s been a weekend-long Community Day that featured a rare chance to catch the Mythical Shiny Celebi.

Niantic have also announced that Gen 8 variation Galarian Mr Mime will be making an appearance for a special winter-themed event, which will focus on a number of Pokemon related to cold and to sound such as Cubchoo and Spoink.

How to get Galarian Mr Mime in Pokemon Go

To get a chance to encounter Galarian Mr Mime, you’ll need to purchase a ticket to the ‘Tap… Tap… Tappity-Tap…’ Special Research story from the in-game store. They’ll go on sale a few days before the event.

Once you’ve got your ticket, make sure you open the Pokemon Go app any time between Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 10 AM local time and Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 8 PM local time to access the Special Research story.

Instructions for finding Galarian Mr Mime:

As well as encountering Galarian Mr Mime, players who purchase a ticket to the event will be able to earn enough Mr Mime Candy by the end of the Special Research story to evolve their new Pokemon into a Mr Rime.

The ticket will also earn players a special event medal and a brand new Mr Mime-inspired avatar pose.

How much are Galarian Mr Mime event tickets?

Unfortunately, Galarian Mr Mime won’t come for free. Players will have to purchase a ticket for the event – which will set them back $7.99 and cannot be bought with PokeCoins – from the in-game store if they want the chance to catch one of the rare creatures.

While the prospect of a rare or limited edition Pokemon coming to the game is always exciting, some fans have expressed their frustration over the fact that many creatures keep getting locked behind paid Research stories.

