Pokemon Go players have had enough of 10/12km egg rewards

Published: 8/Dec/2020 17:13 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 17:36

by Alex Garton
Niantic

Pokemon Go

A lot of Pokemon Go players are not happy with rewards that hatch out of 10 and 12km eggs. According to them, making sure Pokemon available in one-star raids are not included in the rewards is “common sense” – but Niantic hasn’t yet made a change. 

There’s been a lot of discussion in the online community surrounding rewards from eggs. It was only recently that a Reddit thread labeling 7km eggs as “trash” amassed over 4,000 upvotes and 300 comments on the game’s subreddit.

The primary criticism appears to be that certain species hatch too often from specific egg types. This has led to some of the affected players giving up opening eggs altogether as they’re bored of receiving the same stuff over and over again.

The backlash from the community is far from over, as a new thread has gone viral.

Niantic
In order to hatch eggs, players need to walk a certain distance in kilometers.

Pokemon Go players call for better rewards from eggs

A thread posted to the Pokemon Go subreddit criticizing the rewards from 10 and 12km eggs has over 15,000 upvotes.

The purpose of the post is to point out the inconsistency of rewards through different rarities of eggs: “If a Pokemon is available in a 1-star raid, it shouldn’t be in 10km eggs.”

The availability of these common Pokemon in rare eggs means players repeatedly receive boring rewards. This makes the game’s progression system extremely dull and leads to players writing-off eggs as pointless.

It seems like common sense, but they keep doing it (updated) from r/pokemongo

This is an issue that has been continuously raised by the community and still, Niantic is yet to address the problem. However, the existence of such a huge thread could be enough to get the attention of the developer.

It’s obvious this is an issue faced by the majority of Pokemon Go players as the comments on the thread share a similar frustration: “Absol…I’ve gotten 3 Absols in a row from 12ks… They shouldn’t have even been in 10km eggs.”

 

It”s difficult to predict whether Niantic will address the complaints of the Pokemon Go community, though with pressure mounting it may actually force their hand. Clearly, there is a demand for change now from a large section of the game’s player base.

This isn’t the first time players have expressed their opinion on the poor rewards offered by eggs. Until we get official confirmation of a change, though, trainers will just have to keep their fingers crossed. Perhaps a revised rewards system may be considered down the line.

NICKMERCS pleads with Warzone devs to fix “worst glitch ever”

Published: 8/Dec/2020 16:35

by James Busby
Activision / Infinity Ward

NICKMERCS Warzone

The ever-popular Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has given his views on the unlimited Juggernaut exploit that is currently running rampant across Warzone. 

NICKMERCS has been pretty vocal when it comes to the current state of Warzone lobbies, especially voicing his concerns for the ongoing hacking problem and lackluster map changes. While his loadout guides have undoubtedly impacted the meta, it’s also hoped that his recent video will help highlight how broken the latest glitch is. 

Juggernauts have gained a lot of notoriety ever since their introduction, but a duplication glitch has since made things even worse.

Not only is killing one Juggernaut incredibly difficult, but it’s also pretty much impossible when a whole squad is kitted out with them. 

Juggernaut
Activision / Infinity Ward
It’s hard enough taking down one juggernaut, let alone a whole squad of them.

The unlimited Juggernaut glitch is incredibly easy to exploit and it’s not uncommon to see multiple squads using this trick to grab an easy win. Of course, this has led to a lot of frustrations in the Warzone community, with many players refusing to play until the matter is fixed. 

“This is the worst glitch we’ve ever seen in Warzone so far,” NICKMERCS states. “I mean, you thought the gun glitch was bad, nah, this is way worse. They’ve gotta get on this.” While there have been numerous glitches in Warzone since its launch, the current infinite juggernaut glitch is one that is really making waves in the community for its game-breaking potential. 

While hackers and the infamous wall glitch continue to plague the game, it’s the unlimited Juggernaut suit spawns that are really making the headlines. This is partly down to how easy it is to replicate. In order to use this glitch to their advantage, players only need to have a killstreak and Juggernaut drop.  

Once these two items have been acquired, it’s just a case of activating the Juggernaut while picking up the killstreak at the same time. If timed right, you’ll be able to duplicate the Juggernaut suit. This has resulted in numerous squads running around Verdansk with the most devastating streak in the game. 

“We’ve had a problem with Activision dragging their feet, taking their damn time in the past – so we’re hoping that this [patch] is a little speedy. This thing is pretty out of control man, every lobby that we go in, there’s a team of Juggernauts that you’re fighting.”

Activision has yet to make an official statement on this game-breaking glitch, but it’s hoped that they will put an end to the Juggernaut nightmare soon. 