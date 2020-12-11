Pokemon Go Regirock, Registeel and Regice: Weekend raid times & counters - Dexerto

Regirock, Registeel, and Regice are coming to Pokemon Go for a series of weekend raids in December. Here’s when you can find them.

December 2020 is a jam-packed month for Pokemon Go fans. As well as a Kalos celebration event, there’s a weekend-long Community Day that features 22 Pokemon and a rare chance to catch the Mythical Shiny Celebi.

Niantic have now announced another exciting feature for December: Spanning across three weekends, trainers will be able to catch the Legendary titans Regirock, Registeel, and Regice during a series of weekend raids.

The trio of Pokemon were first introduced in Gen 3 games Ruby and Sapphire, and have gone on to achieve a high level of popularity among fans, who will be pleased to see them make a comeback.

Below, you’ll find dates and times for Regirock, Registeel, and Regice’s weekend raids as well as the best counters to take them down in battle.

Release date and counters for Regirock

Regirock is a legendary Rock-type Pokemon that’s vulnerable to Steel, Ground, Fighting, Water, and Grass moves.

The strongest five Pokemon you can use to beat it are Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash), Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere), Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer), Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch), and Breloom (Counter, Grass Knot).

Read More: How to get Shiny Mew in Pokemon Go

Regirock will appear in raids from Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 6 AM local time to Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 10 PM local time.

Release date and counters for Registeel

Registeel is a legendary Steel-type Pokemon that’s vulnerable to Fire, Ground, and Fighting moves.

The five strongest Pokemon you can use to beat it are Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat), Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere), Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat), Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat), and Volcarona (Fire Spin, Overheat).

Registeel will appear in raids from Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 6 AM local time to Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 10 PM local time.

Release date and counters for Regice

Regice is a legendary Ice-type Pokemon that’s vulnerable to Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel moves.

The strongest five Pokemon you can use to beat it are Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat), Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash), Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere), Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat), and Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat).

Read More: Pokemon Go leak reveals first look at Explorer Pikachu

Regice will appear in raids from Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 6 AM local time to Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 10 PM local time.

Niantic have confirmed that Kyurem will still be appearing in five-star raids during these weekends, so there’s also a chance to take on the Legendary dual-type dragon Pokemon – we’ve put together a handy guide to defeating Kyurem for you.

For the latest updates, guides, and leaks, be sure to check out our dedicated Pokemon Go hub.