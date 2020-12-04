Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Go December Community Day: exclusive moves, Shiny Pokemon, more

Published: 4/Dec/2020 11:25

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon December Community Day
Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go

Niantic have revealed details about Pokemon Go’s December Community Day, and we’ve got all the information you need right here.

December is a big month for the popular mobile game. As well as introducing several Gen 6 species including Fennekin and Froakie to the mix for the first time, there’s a Kalos Celebration Event and a rare chance to catch a Shiny Celebi.

Then there’s the final Community Day of the year, which will round off 2020 nicely. This event will actually be a two-day event that runs across the weekend and will feature all the Pokemon from 2019 and 2020’s Community Days.

Pokemon Go Kalos Celebration Event
Niantic
Pokemon Go’s final Community Day brings back features from across 2019 and 2020

As well as event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and a Special Research story, there are a number of returning exclusive attacks you can unlock, and an increased chance to catch specific Shiny Pokemon.

December Community Day start time and dates

Pokemon Go’s December Community Day will actually take place across two days, just like it did in 2019. It will begin on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 6 AM local time and run until Sunday, December 13, 2020, and 10 PM local time.

This means you’ll have a whole weekend, 40 hours in total, to enjoy the event; catch as many of the featured Pokemon as possible, and try and get any exclusive attacks you missed out on before.

December Community Day featured Pokemon

There are 22 species of Pokemon that will be featured in the weekend Community Day, and there are three different ways to find them, depending on which one you want. They’re split between catching in the wild, raids, or hatching 2km Eggs.

Below is a list of December Community Day featured Pokemon and how to find them:

  • Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild: Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, Porygon, Seedot, and Piplup.
  • Pokémon appearing in raids: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar.
  • Pokémon hatching from 2 km Eggs: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar.
Niantic
22 Pokemon will be featured during Pokemon Go’s December Community Day

December Community Day exclusive moves

As well as featuring the 22 Pokemon from 2019 and 2020, Pokemon Go’s December Community Day will bring back all the exclusive attacks you may have missed from the past two years.

If you evolve one of the following Pokemon during the event, their Evolution will know an exclusive attack. You can find the full list of exclusive attacks below:

  • Evolve Charmeleon to get a Charizard that knows Dragon Breath
  • Evolve Kakuna to get a Beedrill that knows Drill Run
  • Evolve Kadabra to get an Alakazam that knows Counter
  • Evolve Haunter to get a Gengar that knows Shadow Punch
  • Evolve Rhydon to get a Rhyperior that knows Rock Wrecker
  • Evolve Electabuzz to get an Electivire that knows Flamethrower
  • Evolve Magmar to get a Magmortar that knows Thunderbolt
  • Evolve Magikarp to get a Gyarados that knows Aqua Tail
  • Evolve Porygon2 to get a Porygon-Z that knows Tri Attack
  • Evolve Croconaw to get a Feraligatr that knows Hydro Cannon
  • Evolve Piloswine to get a Mamoswine that knows Ancient Power
  • Evolve Grovyle to get a Sceptile that knows Frenzy Plant
  • Evolve Combusken to get a Blaziken that knows Blast Burn
  • Evolve Nuzleaf to get a Shiftry that knows Bullet Seed
  • Evolve Kirlia to get a Gardevoir or Gallade that knows Synchronoise
  • Evolve Vigoroth to get a Slaking that knows Body Slam
  • Evolve Marshtomp to get a Swampert that knows Hydro Cannon
  • Evolve Vibrava to get a Flygon that knows Earth Power
  • Evolve Shelgon to get a Salamence that knows Outrage
  • Evolve Grotle to get a Torterra that knows Frenzy Plant
  • Evolve Monferno to get an Infernape that knows Blast Burn
  • Evolve Prinplup to get an Empoleon that knows Hydro Cannon
Mega Charizard Pokemon Go
@PokemonGoApp
Mega Charizard X will appear more often in raids during December Community Day

December Community Day Shiny Pokemon

On Saturday, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time, trainers will get double Catch Stardust and half Egg Hatch Distance, as well a the usual three-hour Incense. Mega Gengar will appear more often in Raids.

The following Pokemon will have increased Shiny rates:

  • Weedle
  • Abra
  • Gastly
  • Rhyhorn
  • Seedot
  • Piplup

On Sunday, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time, trainers will get double Catch Stardust and half Egg Hatch Distance, as well a the usual three-hour Incense. Mega Charizard X will appear more often in Raids.

The following Pokemon will have increased Shiny rates:

  • Charmander
  • Electabuzz
  • Magmar
  • Magikarp
  • Porygon

All that not enough for you? Well, there’s also a one-time-purchase December Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokeCoins that features 30 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, one Elite Fast TM, and one Elite Charged TM.

There will also be an event-exclusive Timed Research quest, which will bag you an Elite Charged TM and other rewards, and a Special Research story that will cost you $1 or the equivalent in your local currency.

And there you have it, everything you need to know about the December Community Day. For the latest updates and guides, make sure you visit our dedicated Pokemon Go page.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

Share

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.