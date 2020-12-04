Pokemon Go December Community Day: exclusive moves, Shiny Pokemon, more

Niantic have revealed details about Pokemon Go’s December Community Day, and we’ve got all the information you need right here.

December is a big month for the popular mobile game. As well as introducing several Gen 6 species including Fennekin and Froakie to the mix for the first time, there’s a Kalos Celebration Event and a rare chance to catch a Shiny Celebi.

Then there’s the final Community Day of the year, which will round off 2020 nicely. This event will actually be a two-day event that runs across the weekend and will feature all the Pokemon from 2019 and 2020’s Community Days.

As well as event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and a Special Research story, there are a number of returning exclusive attacks you can unlock, and an increased chance to catch specific Shiny Pokemon.

December Community Day start time and dates

Pokemon Go’s December Community Day will actually take place across two days, just like it did in 2019. It will begin on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 6 AM local time and run until Sunday, December 13, 2020, and 10 PM local time.

This means you’ll have a whole weekend, 40 hours in total, to enjoy the event; catch as many of the featured Pokemon as possible, and try and get any exclusive attacks you missed out on before.

December Community Day featured Pokemon

There are 22 species of Pokemon that will be featured in the weekend Community Day, and there are three different ways to find them, depending on which one you want. They’re split between catching in the wild, raids, or hatching 2km Eggs.

Below is a list of December Community Day featured Pokemon and how to find them:

Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild: Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, Porygon, Seedot, and Piplup.

Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, Porygon, Seedot, and Piplup. Pokémon appearing in raids: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar.

Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar. Pokémon hatching from 2 km Eggs: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar.

December Community Day exclusive moves

As well as featuring the 22 Pokemon from 2019 and 2020, Pokemon Go’s December Community Day will bring back all the exclusive attacks you may have missed from the past two years.

If you evolve one of the following Pokemon during the event, their Evolution will know an exclusive attack. You can find the full list of exclusive attacks below:

Evolve Charmeleon to get a Charizard that knows Dragon Breath

Evolve Kakuna to get a Beedrill that knows Drill Run

Evolve Kadabra to get an Alakazam that knows Counter

Evolve Haunter to get a Gengar that knows Shadow Punch

Evolve Rhydon to get a Rhyperior that knows Rock Wrecker

Evolve Electabuzz to get an Electivire that knows Flamethrower

Evolve Magmar to get a Magmortar that knows Thunderbolt

Evolve Magikarp to get a Gyarados that knows Aqua Tail

Evolve Porygon2 to get a Porygon-Z that knows Tri Attack

Evolve Croconaw to get a Feraligatr that knows Hydro Cannon

Evolve Piloswine to get a Mamoswine that knows Ancient Power

Evolve Grovyle to get a Sceptile that knows Frenzy Plant

Evolve Combusken to get a Blaziken that knows Blast Burn

Evolve Nuzleaf to get a Shiftry that knows Bullet Seed

Evolve Kirlia to get a Gardevoir or Gallade that knows Synchronoise

Evolve Vigoroth to get a Slaking that knows Body Slam

Evolve Marshtomp to get a Swampert that knows Hydro Cannon

Evolve Vibrava to get a Flygon that knows Earth Power

Evolve Shelgon to get a Salamence that knows Outrage

Evolve Grotle to get a Torterra that knows Frenzy Plant

Evolve Monferno to get an Infernape that knows Blast Burn

Evolve Prinplup to get an Empoleon that knows Hydro Cannon

December Community Day Shiny Pokemon

On Saturday, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time, trainers will get double Catch Stardust and half Egg Hatch Distance, as well a the usual three-hour Incense. Mega Gengar will appear more often in Raids.

The following Pokemon will have increased Shiny rates:

Weedle

Abra

Gastly

Rhyhorn

Seedot

Piplup

On Sunday, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time, trainers will get double Catch Stardust and half Egg Hatch Distance, as well a the usual three-hour Incense. Mega Charizard X will appear more often in Raids.

The following Pokemon will have increased Shiny rates:

Charmander

Electabuzz

Magmar

Magikarp

Porygon

All that not enough for you? Well, there’s also a one-time-purchase December Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokeCoins that features 30 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, one Elite Fast TM, and one Elite Charged TM.

There will also be an event-exclusive Timed Research quest, which will bag you an Elite Charged TM and other rewards, and a Special Research story that will cost you $1 or the equivalent in your local currency.

And there you have it, everything you need to know about the December Community Day. For the latest updates and guides, make sure you visit our dedicated Pokemon Go page.