How to get Shiny Celebi in Pokemon GO – start time & date

Niantic is celebrating the upcoming release of the Secrets of the Jungle movie by bringing shiny Celebi into Pokemon GO for a limited time. Here is how you can get your hands on the rare mythical creature.

The Pokemon franchise is gearing up to release its 23rd theatrical film Secrets of the Jungle. To celebrate, Pokemon Go players will get a special themed event in December as a tie-in to the movie.

Trainers who participate in the celebration will get a chance to catch a Shiny version of the Mythical ‘mon Celebi. Here is everything you need to know about adding rare character to your Pokedex.

Pokemon Go gets Shiny Celebi event

Niantic made the announcement on December 3, and surprised fans by announcing a special event based on the upcoming film. While Sword & Shield got a similar promo for Shiny Celebi back in August, Go players will also now have a chance at getting their hands on the rare ‘mon.

The event will take place on December 14, and requires players to complete a set of Special Research tasks to encounter the rare Pokemon.

A collaboration event with Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will start on December 14! Encounter Shiny Celebi in a limited-time Special Research story, and Jessie and James return to #PokemonGO. #PokemonMoviehttps://t.co/DiLPVo8pr9 pic.twitter.com/gtfsQ9DR3n — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 3, 2020

