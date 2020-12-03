Logo
Pokemon

How to get Shiny Celebi in Pokemon GO – start time & date

Published: 3/Dec/2020 23:33

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Go shiny Celebi event.
Pokemon Go / Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go

Niantic is celebrating the upcoming release of the Secrets of the Jungle movie by bringing shiny Celebi into Pokemon GO for a limited time. Here is how you can get your hands on the rare mythical creature.

The Pokemon franchise is gearing up to release its 23rd theatrical film Secrets of the Jungle. To celebrate, Pokemon Go players will get a special themed event in December as a tie-in to the movie.

Trainers who participate in the celebration will get a chance to catch a Shiny version of the Mythical ‘mon Celebi. Here is everything you need to know about adding rare character to your Pokedex.

Screenshot of Celebi and Zarude in Pokemon Coco.
The Pokemon Company / Game Freak
The Shiny Celebi stars alongside Zarude in the upcoming film Secrets of the Jungle.

Pokemon Go gets Shiny Celebi event

Niantic made the announcement on December 3, and surprised fans by announcing a special event based on the upcoming film. While Sword & Shield got a similar promo for Shiny Celebi back in August, Go players will also now have a chance at getting their hands on the rare ‘mon.

The event will take place on December 14, and requires players to complete a set of Special Research tasks to encounter the rare Pokemon.

This article is currently being updated with more information…

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.