Pokemon Go players fed up with paid research after Galarian Mr Mime event

Published: 11/Dec/2020 22:12

by Brent Koepp
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Galarian Mr. Mime is coming to Pokemon Go this December. The winter-themed event faced backlash, however, after players became angry that the Sword & Shield monster was locked behind paid Research.

In 2019, Niantic released its first paid event in Pokemon Go. While some fans were weary of the announcement, the move was overall well-received at the time and has become standard fair in the mobile title.

However, players have started to become tired of the purchasable Research after it was revealed that Galarian Mr. Mime’s debut is locked behind a paywall this December. Has the game become too oversaturated with paid content?

Screenshot of Pokemon Go Galarian Mr Mime December 2020 event.
Pokemon Go / Niantic
Pokemon Go players are not thrilled about the Galarian ‘mon costing $8.

Pokemon Go players sick of paid events

On December 11, Niantic officially revealed 2020’s winter-themed event running from December 18 to 21. The weekend celebration focuses on Ice-type’s such as Swinub, Cubchoo, and the debut of Sword & Shield’s Galarian Mr. Mime.

The Gen 8 variant comes with a catch, as the tap-dancing character is actually locked behind a ticket that will set trainers back $7.99. The purchasable item gives Special Research.

While this is nothing new for Go, fans became angry at the ticket event due to the high price for just a single monster, as well as the rewards for the cost.

Trainers reacted to the announcement negatively on social media, such as one user who exclaimed, “You guys are the worst company ever. I absolutely hate you guys. You lock everything in paywalls now.” Another player sarcastically tweeted, “Thanks so much! As always you listened to the community and we are so happy to spend $8 to unlock ONLY 1 new Pokemon.” Another fan simply replied, “At this point its getting ridiculous. Please stop selling us small events.”

Pokemon Go players critical of Galarian Mr. Mime event twitter.
Twitter
Fans on Twitter are not happy.

It wasn’t just Twitter users who were upset, popular Pokemon Go subreddit TheSilphRoad also took issue with the December event. “Pokemon Go: Gotta Buy em’ All,” one person joked. Another Trainer complained that paid content was “getting out of hand”, while others predicted the future of the mobile game would be flooded with paywalls.

Reddit Pokemon Go players critical of Galarian Mr Mime costing $8.
Reddit
Redditors are unhappy too.

Making matters worse, the Pokemon available in the winter weekend are tied to Incense. “The tied event for all players offers Pokemon only through Incense, not standard spawns. What the hell? I love Pokemon Go but you guys sure as hell make it hard to,” Serebii webmaster Joe Merrick tweeted.

Screenshot of Joe Merrick tweet about Pokemon Go December 2020 event.
Twitter: @JoeMerrick
The event isn’t going down well online.

While it’s hard to gauge how the entire community really feels about paid ticket events, it appears that many fans now believe them to be far too common in Go, as well as being too small for the cost.

The event officially kicks off on December 19. Those who really want a Galarian Mr Mime will have to shelve out $8 for the Gen 8 variant.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Freeze Marquinhos SBC & Bolasie Objectives

Published: 11/Dec/2020 19:36 Updated: 11/Dec/2020 20:28

by Bill Cooney
Bolasie Objectives Marquinhos SBC

EA SPORTS has released a new FUT Freeze Squad Building Challenge (SBC) for PSG defender Marquinhos, and a set of Objectives for Everton winger Yannick Bolasie. We’ve got all the info you need to know to grab their new cards as quickly and cheaply as possible.

While players still had plenty of questions about what all would be included with the new FUT Freeze promo leading up to its release, EA wasted absolutely no time giving us a new SBC and Objectives to work through when it dropped on December 11.

In a fairly rough year for PSG, Marquinhos managed to become the deciding factor in the 3-1 Champion’s League win over Manchester United on Dec. 2, and Bolasie will be a familiar face to Premier League fans, even if Everton has had him on loan. Let’s take a look at both of their stats, and what you’ll need to do to grab them for yourself.

Bolasie and Marquinhos Freeze in-game stats

FUTBIN
In-game stats for Bolasie’s 85 OVR Freeze card.

For an 85 OVR, Bolasie comes stacked with 86 Pace, 85 Shooting, and 84 Dribbling. Passing and Physicality are also in the low 80s, just leaving Defence as his one weak point. Considering where he should be on the field, this shouldn’t be too big of an issue though.

FUTBIN
In-game stats for Marquinhos 87 OVR Freeze card.

Marquinhos card is even more well-rounded, with every stat above 80 except for 60 Shooting. 88 Defending will let him hold down the pitch whenever the ball gets close.

Bolasie Freeze Objectives & rewards

There are five separate objectives to complete to unlock Bolasie’s card, on top of that, with each one you complete you’ll also earn an untradeable player pack and some XP. You do have two weeks to complete them, but some are relatively lengthy, so don’t wait until the last minute to try and finish them up.

The full list is down below:

Double Delight

  • Score 2 or more goals per match in 3 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 Premier League players in your starting squad
    • Reward: 1 Gold Pack, 300 XP

Precision Passer

  • Assist 10 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 Premier League players in your starting squad
    • Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player, 300 XP

Successful Scorer

  • Score in 15 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 Premier League players in your starting squad
    • Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack, 300 XP

Premier Power

  • Score 4 Outside of the Box goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 Premier League players in your starting squad
    • Reward: Premium Gold Pack, 300 XP

Winning Feeling

  • Win 7 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 Premier League players in your starting squad
    • Reward: Electrum Players Pack, 300 XP

Marquinhos Freeze SBC requirements & total cost

There’s only one challenge for this SBC to knock out and grab the card, but it will run you around 150,000 to 180,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you’re on.

The full list of requirements is down below:

Marquinhos

  • Number of players from Paris SG: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: special FUT Freeze Marquinhos.

Marquinhos Freeze SBC cheapest solutions

Below are a couple of the cheapest solutions for the Marquinhos Freeze SBC. To make things even easier, neither will require any loyalty to complete either.

FUTBIN
A cheap solution to the Marquinhos Freeze SBC.
FUTBIN
Another cheap solution to the Marquinhos Freeze SBC in FIFA 21.

Marquinhos SBC is only available for the next four days, so if you have a few extra coins burning a hole in your pocket and are in need of an upgrade on defense, be sure not to forget about him.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 Ultimate Team news, leaks, guides, and much more.