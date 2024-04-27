GamingPokemon

How to get Durant in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Philip Trahan
pokemon go durantThe Pokemon Company / Niantic

Trainers can catch the Bug/Steel-type monster, Durant, in Pokemon Go, but this regional exclusive can be a bit tricky to track down. Here’s everything you need to know about catching Durant in Pokemon Go.

There are plenty of monsters in Pokemon Go that are natural enemies with one another, like the fiery ant-eater Heatmor and the metal ant Durant from the Generation 5 games.

Now, Pokemon Go is set to showcase these Pokemon through the Rivals Week event, which has featured spawns for monsters like Throh, Durant, and Zangoose.

So, trainers interested in catching the Iron Ant Pokemon—especially if they live outside of its normal regional spawn location—can find everything they need to know about catching it here.

pokemon go durant animeThe Pokemon Company

How to get Durant in Pokemon Go

Durant is typically only available to Pokemon Go players in the Western Hemisphere. While this may be disheartening to some fans outside the Western Hemisphere, certain events allow fans to catch Durant, regardless of their location.

Specifically, Rivals Week will feature Durant for players worldwide instead of only in the Western Hemisphere. You can face the Pokemon in Raids or in the wild from May 8, 2024, at 10 AM to May 9, 2024, at 8 PM.

Can Durant be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, the Shiny version of Durant was added to the mobile game during Pokemon Go Fest 2020. During Rivals Week, you will have a better chance of encountering a Shiny Durant.

Durant general stats in Pokemon Go

This Bug/Steel-type Pokemon has an attack-based stat spread of 217 (ATK), 188 (DEF), and 151 (STA) and can reach a max CP value of 3007. Additionally, Rainy and Snowy weather can boost Durant’s power.

As a Bug/Steel-type, Durant is only weak to Fire-type moves. Durant also has plenty of resistances, including Grass, Poison, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Ice, Normal, Psychic, and Steel.

All Durant moves in Pokemon Go

Durant has access to four Bug and Steel-type STAB moves. You can check out its entire move pool below:

Durant Fast Moves

  • Bug Bite (Bug/STAB)
  • Metal Claw (Steel/STAB)

Durant Charged Moves

  • Stone Edge (Rock)
  • Iron Head (Steel/STAB)
  • X-Scissor (Bug/STAB)

That’s all you need to know about how to get Durant in Pokemon Go. For more content on the mobile game, check out our guides below:

