Does Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC have a Battle Tower?

Chris Studley
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet imageThe Pokemon Company

Here’s a status update on whether Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Indigo Disk DLC players can expect to see a Battle Tower in their journey through the second package.

Traditionally, mainline Pokemon console games have included a Battle Tower in the post-game section. The Battle Tower tests Pokemon trainers’ strength and ability to train their creatures in competitive battles, and players can obtain some rather powerful rewards in return.

The post-game of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and the Teal Mask DLC, however, did not feature a Battle Tower of any sort. With the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Indigo Disk DLC now out, those who have yet to purchase might be wondering whether a Battle Tower does exist in that part of the game.

For those who were hoping for a Battle Tower, the answer won’t be a good one.

Status of Battle Tower in Indigo Disk

Unfortunately for those who were hoping for a Battle Tower, Battle Frontier, or equivalency in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, there is none to be found in the Indigo Disk DLC.

This means that for those who were looking for competitive single-player action that could be done repeatedly within Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, it can’t be had in the Indigo Disk DLC or any part of the game.

Lacey Indigo Disk Elite Four Pokemon Gen 9 closeThe Pokemon Company

However, it is worth noting that the Indigo Disk DLC is centered around battling, as the Blueberry Academy has a heavy focus on Double Battles.

Battle Towers have become a tradition in mainline Pokemon console games. GameFreak usually inserted a Battle Tower or Battle Frontier at the end game portion of games, including Pokemon Sword & Shield and Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

The rules varied for each one. For example, Sword & Shield’s battle format for the Battle Tower worked similarly to ranked play. But in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, trainers had to compete and win seven straight matches to successfully get through the Tower.

Sadly, none of that is possible in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

