Does Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC have a Battle Tower?

Here’s a status update on whether Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Indigo Disk DLC players can expect to see a Battle Tower in their journey through the second package.

Traditionally, mainline Pokemon console games have included a Battle Tower in the post-game section. The Battle Tower tests Pokemon trainers’ strength and ability to train their creatures in competitive battles, and players can obtain some rather powerful rewards in return.

The post-game of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and the Teal Mask DLC, however, did not feature a Battle Tower of any sort. With the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Indigo Disk DLC now out, those who have yet to purchase might be wondering whether a Battle Tower does exist in that part of the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For those who were hoping for a Battle Tower, the answer won’t be a good one.

Status of Battle Tower in Indigo Disk

Unfortunately for those who were hoping for a Battle Tower, Battle Frontier, or equivalency in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, there is none to be found in the Indigo Disk DLC.

This means that for those who were looking for competitive single-player action that could be done repeatedly within Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, it can’t be had in the Indigo Disk DLC or any part of the game.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

However, it is worth noting that the Indigo Disk DLC is centered around battling, as the Blueberry Academy has a heavy focus on Double Battles.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Battle Towers have become a tradition in mainline Pokemon console games. GameFreak usually inserted a Battle Tower or Battle Frontier at the end game portion of games, including Pokemon Sword & Shield and Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

The rules varied for each one. For example, Sword & Shield’s battle format for the Battle Tower worked similarly to ranked play. But in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, trainers had to compete and win seven straight matches to successfully get through the Tower.

Article continues after ad

Sadly, none of that is possible in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

For more helpful Scarlet & Violet guides, check out the links below:

Article continues after ad

Paldea Pokedex | All returning Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC: Hidden Treasure of Area Zero | How to start Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC | How to get Archaludon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC | How to get Kubfu and Urshifu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk – Every legendary Pokemon & how to catch them | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to unlock flying with Koraidon and Miraidon | How to use Synchro Machine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet