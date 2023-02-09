Money is extremely useful in Hogwarts Legacy, whether you’re looking to buy recipes, better gear, or handy materials, among other things. However, getting the required Galleons can be a real challenge. So, here’s how to make money fast in Hogwarts Legacy.

With so much to do in Hogwarts Legacy, finding the time to make money between casting spells, taking classes, and solving puzzles can be extremely tough. This is why it’s vital that you know some top tricks to earn quick money in Hogwarts Legacy.

After all, it’s always useful to have a few Galleons in your robe, just in case you see some gear you’ve always been looking for. With that in mind, we’ve put together three of the best ways to make money fast in Hogwarts Legacy.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Sell your unused gear

Portkey Games You’ll likely acquire a lot of gear through your explorations, so why not sell some?

One of the first, and arguably most passive ways to make money fast in Hogwarts Legacy is to simply sell the gear you don’t need.

While traveling around Hogwarts and beyond, you’ll likely come across a variety of robes, hats, gloves, and more, meaning you’ll likely be holding onto a lot of spares.

So, if you want to make money quickly without having to hunt around a lot, occasionally head over to a vendor and sell all your unused gear. This will bring back a tidy profit without you needing to spend any money.

To sell your gear, simply head into any of the shops at Hogsmeade and speak to the vendor there. You’ll be able to sell whatever you want to them, within reason.

Article continues after ad

Looting chests: Including monster eyeball chests

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games Open these chests for a handy reward.

While you won’t exactly get a lot of money from each chest, this is another type of easy income that doesn’t require you to spend any previous coins or go too far out of your way.

The eyeball chests, otherwise known as Disillusionment Chests can be found around Hogwarts and Hosmede. Once you open them you’ll get 500 Galleons, meaning, once you’ve found them all, you’ve made a quick and easy profit.

As for the other chests, some grant you unique rewards, like the House Chest, while others grant you a small monetary reward.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To get some easy money without having to go out of your way, simply keep an eye out for chests and you should find yourself a lot richer, while also completing a few achievements.

Article continues after ad

If you want to understand how to open the Disillusionment Chests, we have a handy guide to check out.

Sell beasts: Specifically Mooncalfs and Puffskeins

Portkey Games Puffskeins are easy money for very little effort.

The last way to make some quick and easy Galleons is to sell some adorable beasts. Being able to breed such animals means you’ll always have a way to make a tidy profit without spending much at all.

To do so, you’ll want to focus on the Mooncalfs and Puffskeins due to how easy they are to catch, as well as the fact that they make some decent money for such little effort.

Understandably, you will need to unlock the Room of Requirement, which opens up the Vivarium. However, once you’ve done this, simply catch some adorable Mooncalfs and Puffskeins and you’ll be well on your way to endless riches.

Article continues after ad

To put this trick into perspective, each Puffskein will bring in 120 Galleons, meaning, after a short catching adventure, you’ll likely be bringing in upwards of 1,200 Galleons in less than an hour. They respawn every in-game day so just repeat the process and you’ll be fine.

Those are all the best ways to make money fast in Hogwarts Legacy. While hunting for gear or chests, take a look at some of our other Hogwarts Legacy content and guides:

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | What is the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to get Thestral mount in Hogwarts Legacy | Hogwarts Legacy voice actors for all characters | All confirmed mounts in Hogwarts Legacy | PC requirements & specs for Hogwarts Legacy | Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Steam Deck? | How to play Hogwarts Legacy early | How to get sorted into your House & pick your wand in Hogwarts Legacy | All confirmed classes & professors in Hogwarts Legacy | Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy? | Will Hogwarts Legacy have microtransactions?