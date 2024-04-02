How to make money fast in Content Warning

It’s fairly simple to make money in Content Warning once your videos go viral. But we’ve got the fastest way for you to get rich in the game right here.

Content Warning is the newest viral indie game that was launched on April 1, 2024, for free and players have been raving about it ever since. The horror title from Landfall Games takes subtle notes from games like Lethal Company and allows players to team, up with their friends to create viral content while having fun.

The main objective of the game is for players to create hilarious viral videos while exploring a spooky Old World underground. By racking up views, players can generate ad revenue and earn money based on how many people watch and comment on their videos on SpookTube.

Once your videos surpass 1,000 views, you start making anywhere north of $200 in the game. However, if you want to make money fast in Content Warning, we’ve got you covered with some useful tips.

Landfall Filming monsters guarantees higher views and ad revenue in Content Warning.

Fastest way to make money in Content Warning

In Content Warning, content is king, which means your videos will only go viral and gain views if you have a good quality clip, funny encounters with Old World monsters, an intro, good equipment, and a team to help you create it.

However, it can get quite tiresome while earning money from ad revenue and spending it to improve your gear, which ranges from a better quality camera to a microphone, lights, medical equipment, gadgets, and emotes. Instead, if you want to get started quickly and make money fast from the onset, follow these tips:

Get a starter camera with good battery life .

. Record anything cool which means bones, skulls, etc. that you can pick or something unusual .

. Record any monsters that you spot.

You can get bonus views if you record your friend getting attacked or killed during a monster encounter.

Make sure to record your friend’s dead body if they die, otherwise don’t let anyone die .

. Record a good intro for about 15 seconds before you descend to the Old World.

Emote regularly throughout your video as it racks up on comments.

The more chaos you record the more views you’ll get, and the more money you’ll earn.

Escape the nightmare with the camera, don’t leave it down there.

Upload the clip as soon as you can.

And that’s it. Follow the tips listed above if you want your videos to go viral, so you can make some easy money in Content Warning.

