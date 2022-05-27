Best Mega Evolutions for the Pokemon Go Master League

Pokemon Go players will soon be able to use Mega Evolutions in the Master League, but which ones are best to Mega Evolve for your team? Let’s find out!

For the Go Battle Day: Stardust Surprise event on May 29, 2022, Mega-Evolved Pokemon will finally be eligible to enter the Master League. It’s only for one day, but it’s something players have been waiting for.

As you can only have one Mega-Evolved Pokemon at a time, it’s even more important than usual to know which ones are worth using – which is where our best Megas for the Master League list will come in handy.

Best Mega Evolutions for the Master League in Pokemon Go

The best Mega Evolution you can use in the Master League is definitely Mega Gyarados, but there are a few other standout Megas too, including Mega Latios, Mega Charizard Y, and Mega Gengar.

While these Mega Evolutions now represent the cream of the crop in the Master League, it’s still important to know their weaknesses and best movesets if you want to bring out their full potential in PvP battles.

You’ll find all the information you need on the top Mega-Evolved Pokemon for the Master League below.

Mega Gyarados

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Moves: Aqua Tail and Crunch

Aqua Tail and Crunch Weaknesses: Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, and Grass

Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, and Grass Resistances: Dark, Fire, Ghost, Ice, Psychic, Steel, and Water

Mega Gyarados is without a doubt the number one choice in the Master League when Megas are allowed to enter. It has a devastatingly high max 5332 CP and access to Dragon-type attacks without being weak to Dragons – which is a huge advantage in the Master League.

Make sure you have Dragon Breath, as it’s one of the best Fast Moves in Pokemon Go. For Charged Moves, go with the low-cost Aqua Tail to bait shields and Crunch for solid Dark-type STAB damage and a chance of decreasing your opponent’s Defense.

The Mega Master League meta will no doubt revolve around Mega Gyarados, so whatever Mega you choose to take into battle, make sure you have something on your team that can counter this Dark/Water-type beast.

Mega Charizard Y

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Moves: Blast Burn and Dragon Claw

Blast Burn and Dragon Claw Weaknesses: Electric, Rock, and Water

Electric, Rock, and Water Resistances: Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ground, and Steel

Like Mega Gyarados, Mega Charizard Y has access to Dragon Breath without being weak to Dragon-type attacks – but it also has the brilliant advantage of resisting Fairy-type attacks. These two factors combined with Mega Charizard Y’s raw power make it a massive threat.

You’ll want Dragon Breath as a Fast Move to help deal with the Dragon-heavy meta. If you have the Community Day-exclusive Charged Move Blast Burn, you’ll be one step closer to victory, while Dragon Claw is a solid second choice for more Dragon-type damage.

Mega Latios

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Moves: Dragon Claw and Psychic

Dragon Claw and Psychic Weaknesses: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice

Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice Resistances: Electric, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Psychic, and Water

Mega Latios may have only just made its Pokemon Go debut, but it’s already earned itself a spot on this list. It’s another Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw user, which is optimal for the Master League (especially with STAB), although it falls behind slightly without immunity to Dragon-type moves.

As we’ve mentioned throughout this article, Dragon Breath is almost essential as a Fast Move. Pair that with Dragon Claw as a Charged Move and you’ll have a devastating Dragon-type moveset. It’s worth investing in Psychic as a secondary attack for extra coverage.

Mega Gengar

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Moves: Shadow Punch and Shadow Ball

Shadow Punch and Shadow Ball Weaknesses: Dark, Ghost, Ground, and Psychic

Dark, Ghost, Ground, and Psychic Resistances: Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Normal, and Poison

Mega Gengar has long been considered the top Mega Evolution for Raid Battles, and while it’s not quite number one in PvP Battles (that award, of course, goes to Mega Gyarados), it’s still one of the best Megas to use in the Master League.

Go with Shadow Claw as Mega Gengar’s Fast Move for high energy generation and solid damage. It’s a Community Day-exclusive move, but the low-cost Shadow Punch is brilliant for baiting shields, while Shadow Ball rounds things out with huge STAB damage.

Best team for the Mega Master League in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams for the Mega Master League is Mega Gyarados, Dialga, and Togekiss.

As you can only have one Mega Evolution at a time in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to choose two other non-Mega Pokemon on your team for the Mega Master League, and those should serve you well.

You can also check out our best Master League team guide for more inspiration and suggestions.

When can Mega Evolutions be used in the Pokemon Go Master League?

Right now, the only date that players can use Mega-Evolved Pokemon in the Master League is Sunday, May 29, 2022. It’s expected that this will last from 12 AM until 11:59 PM local time.

This coincides with the Go Battle Day: Stardust Surprise event, where you can earn 4x Stardust from win rewards and the maximum number of sets you can play for the day will increase from five to 20.

Read More: Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Remember that Mega-Evolved Pokemon can only compete in the Master League, not the Great League or the Ultra League. This isn’t really a problem, as most Megas wouldn’t be eligible for those anyway.

It’s likely that Niantic will announce more special dates in the future where Mega Evolutions can be used in the Master League, but for now, make the most of the Go Battle Day: Stardust Surprise event.

