Pokemon Go Battle Day Stardust Surprise: Mega Evolutions, date & time

Pokemon Go has announced a new Go Battle Day event called ‘Stardust Surprise,’ and this time it brings Mega Evolutions into the Master League. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming PVP event.

In the years since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has provided trainers all around the world with a wide variety of events to help players fill their Pokedex.

In January 2020, Niantic released the Go Battle League — a PVP option to allow trainers to battle against each other.

Pokemon Go Battle Day: Stardust Surprise dates & times

For one day only, Mega Evolutions will be available in the Go Battle League’s Master League.

The event happens on Sunday, May 29, 2022, and runs from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Battle Day: Stardust Surprise bonuses

Alongside Mega Evolutions coming to Go Battle League, Pokemon Go will offer a variety of bonuses for trainers around the world.

The number of sets trainers can play per day will increase to 20 for a total of 100 battles

for a total of 100 battles 4x Stardust rewards for winning

for winning Trainers who complete a set at any rank will receive Gladion’s Pants avatar item

List of Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go

According to Serebii.net, here is the full list of Mega Evolutions that are currently available within Pokemon Go.

Mega Venusaur

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blastoise

Mega Beedrill

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Slowbro

Mega Gengar

Mega Kangaskhan

Mega Gyrados

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Ampharos

Mega Steelix

Mega Houndoom

Mega Manectric

Mega Altaria

Mega Absol

Mega Latias

Mega Latios

Mega Lopunny

Mega Abomasnow

With the recent changes to Mega Evolution, it’s even easier to get Mega Pokemon, so give them a try and see what works best for you!



