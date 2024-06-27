Pokemon Go best Master Premier League team | Go Battle League: Shared Skies season

Pokemon Go best Master Premier League team | Go Battle League: Shared Skies seasonNiantic
Pokemon Go’s Master Premier League requires competitive trainers to bring their strongest Pokemon to the table, with the restriction that no Legendaries, Mythicals, or Ultra Beasts are allowed. Here’s our list of the best Pokemon to take into this challenging League.
Players looking to compete against one another can find no better place than the Battle League. In this mode, trainers can battle each other head-to-head with their strongest Pokemon for the chance to earn rewards.
In the Battle League, there are three main leagues to compete in: Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. However, those leagues can have different modifiers to them, such as the Master Premier League.
In Master Premier, trainers are not allowed to use Legendaries, Mythicals, or Ultra Beasts, but there is still no CP Limit. So, for those players wondering which of their strongest Pokemon to bring into Master Premier, we’ve got a list they should help you narrow down the best team.
Contents
- Best team for Pokemon Go Master Premier League
- Best Pokemon for Pokemon Go Master Premier League
- Pokemon Go Master Premier League start & end date
Best team for Pokemon Go Master Premier League
One of the best teams you can use in Pokemon Go’s Master Premier League is Florges, Gyarados, and Goodra. These are three of the strongest non-Legendary Pokemon in the current meta that will provide wide coverage against most types.
Of course, it’s impossible to say what the ‘ultimate team’ will be with so many strong choices available. There will always be Pokemon your opponent sends out that can counter your team that may simply blindside you after getting into battle.
Having said that, we’ve included several Pokemon below that should serve you well in most battles you’ll find yourself in. These require XL Candy to reach their full potential, as Master Premier League is one of the most expensive leagues out there.
Best Pokemon for Pokemon Go Master Premier League
Florges
- Fast Move: Fairy Wind
- Charged Moves: Disarming Voice and Moonblast
- Resistances: Dragon, Bug, Dark, and Fighting
- Weaknesses: Poison and Steel
With so many Dragon-types present in the Master Premier League, Florges has an outstanding record against many of them. Dragonite, Grachomp, and Goodra are all prime targets for a strong Florges. Additionally, strong picks like Annihilape and Gyarados will also struggle against this Fairy-type.
To excel, Florges simply needs to rely on the strong Fairy-type moves in its arsenal, like Fairy Wind and Moonblast.
Gyarados (Shadow/Standard)
- Fast Move: Waterfall
- Charged Moves: Aqua Tail and Crunch
- Resistances: Ground, Bug, Fighting, Fire, Steel, Water
- Weaknesses: Electric and Rock
The tried and true Gyarados is a strong contender in the Master Premier League, despite mainly relying on its Water-typing. Gyarados is strong enough to blast away opponents like Skeledirge and Hisuian Avalugg. It can even gain the edge over some unexpected picks like Metagross thanks to Crunch.
If you’re using it on a team with a Fairy or Dragon, opt for Waterfall as its Fast Move for more Water-type coverage. Aqua Tail and Crunch will serve it very well in the Charged Move department.
Goodra
- Fast Move: Dragon Breath
- Charged Moves: Aqua Tail and Power Whip
- Resistances: Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water
- Weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, and Ice
This slimy Dragon from Generation 6 has some outstanding type-coverage in its movepool. Goodra’s bulk is a big factor in its success in Master Premier, alongside its spammy moves.
With five different types across both Move types, it can counter many different Pokemon. We recommend Dragon Breath for its Fast Move and Aqua Tail and Power Whip for its Charged Move, but feel free to switch things up depending on Goodra’s teammates.
Dragonite (Shadow/Standard)
- Fast Move: Dragon Breath
- Charged Moves: Superpower and Dragon Claw
- Resistances: Grass, Ground, Bug, Fighting, Fire, and Water
- Weaknesses: Ice, Dragon, Fairy, and Rock
Dragonite has always been a good choice for the Master League, but following the addition of Superpower to its moveset, it has the ability to take down meta-ruling Steel types like Metagross and Gholdengo.
Dragon Breath is the winner when it comes to Fast Moves, so pair this with the Charged Move Dragon Claw for some huge STAB power that will let you take down other Dragon types. Finally, you’ll want Superpower as your secondary Charged Move to target those tricky Steel-type Pokemon.
Annihilape
- Fast Move: Counter
- Charged Moves: Shadow Ball and Ice Punch
- Resistances: Bug, Fighting, Normal, Poison, and Rock
- Weaknesses: Fairy, Flying, Ghost, and Psychic
Metagross
- Fast Move: Bullet Punch
- Charged Moves: Meteor Mash and Psychic
- Resistances: Poison, Psychic, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel
- Weaknesses: Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground
Metagross is the premier Fairy-type counter in Master Premier and players will likely be seeing plenty on their opponents teams. Fairies like Florges and Togekiss won’t stand a chance against this sturdy Pseudo-Legendary and having synergy with its teammates will make a team with Metagross a force to be reckoned with.
We recommend Bullet Punch as its Fast Move with Meteor Mash and Psychic for its Charged Moves. Its Psychic-type coverage can help it against some surprise picks like Sneasler and Conkelldur.
Snorlax (Shadow)
- Fast Move: Zen Headbutt
- Charged Moves: Superpower and Earthquake
- Resistances: Ghost
- Weaknesses: Fighting
Snorlax may be a surprise pick for the Master Premier league, but it performs quite well. It’s another Pokemon with surprisingly good coverage and only one weakness.
Thanks to its recent access to Superpower, Snorlax can take on opponents like Excadrill, Hisuian Avalugg, Metagross, and other Snorlax. This combined with Earthquake will make Snorlax a force to be reckoned with.
Golisopod
- Fast Move: Shadow Claw
- Charged Moves: Liquidation and Aerial Ace
- Resistances: Fighting, Ground, Ice, Steel, and Water
- Weaknesses: Electric, Flying, and Rock
Yet another Pokemon with excellent type coverage is Golisopod, who serves as a great all-rounder in Master Premier. Thanks to its diverse movepool, Golisopod can handle types like Psychic, Ghost, Fairy, Fighting, Ground, and Fire with ease. That said, it will likely struggle against Electric, Flying, and Dragon-types so be wary.
It’s best moveset for this league will likely be Shadow Claw as the Fast Move with Liquidation and Aerial Ace as Charged Moves. Depending on its team composition, Golisopod can be the linchpin of a very formidable battle league team.
Baxcalibur
- Fast Move: Dragon Breath
- Charged Moves: Avalanche and Outrage
- Resistances: Electric, Grass, and Water
- Weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Rock, and Steel
While it may be pretty difficult to raise up a Baxcalibur to its peak, those lucky enough to have done so will find a very strong and sturdy Pokemon. Pairing this Ice/Dragon with Pokemon like Skeledirge, Hisuian Avalugg, and Florges will make for quite a strong team.
For its moveset, Dragon Breath is the best Fast Move option, while Avalanche and Outrage will serve you well for Charged Moves.
Avalugg (Hisuian)
- Fast Move: Powder Snow
- Charged Moves: Rock Slide and Icy Wind
- Resistances: Flying, Ice, Normal, Poison
- Weaknesses: Fighting, Steel, Grass, Ground, Rock, and Water
Hisuian Avalugg generally outclasses its Kalos counterpart, and it has seen a recent uptick in PvP rankings as of late. Thanks to access to Powder Snow, players can spam Charged Moves even more than before which helps it out against opponents like Primarina, Skeledirge, and Florges.
Naturally, Powder Snow is a must for its Fast Move slot. As for Charged Moves, Rock Slide and Icy Wind will serve it very well.
Feraligatr (Shadow/Standard)
- Fast Move: Shadow Claw
- Charged Moves: Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam
- Resistances: Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water
- Weaknesses: Electric and Water
Another top-tier Water-type to bring into Master Premier is the Generation 2 starter Feraligatr. This gator packs a punch thanks to strong moves and good type coverage. Additionally, it’ll probably be fairly easy to raise one up to max rank which is the name of the game in Master Premier.
Feraligatr should bring in Shadow Claw for its Fast Move, with Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam as Charged Moves. Pairing it with Pokemon like Goodra, Gyarados, and Sneasler will take you pretty far in the competition.
Skeledirge
- Fast Move: Incinerate
- Charged Moves: Disarming Voice and Shadow Ball
- Resistances: Bug, Fighting, Normal, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Poison, and Steel
- Weaknesses: Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water
Skeledirge is the strongest current Fire-type trainers can take into Master Premier and its secondary Ghost typing only helps it further. Incinerate is a very good Fast Move and pairing it with Shadow Ball will make for a nasty combination.
Thanks to its in-game lore, it also comes with the surprising addition of Disarming Voice which can be great for type coverage and baiting opponents. While Charizard and Incineroar hold their own in this league, this Gen 9 starter clears them with ease.
Garchomp
- Fast Move: Mud Shot
- Charged Moves: Outrage and Sand Tomb
- Resistances: Electric, Fire, Poison, and Rock
- Weaknesses: Ice, Dragon, and Fairy
It’s likely not a surprise to see Garchomp on this list, as it’s always been a strong Pokemon and that hasn’t changed in the Master Premier League. Garchomp can be an excellent counter to prevalent picks like Excadrill and Metagross, and can event dish out good damage to Gyarados, Golisopod, and Ursaluna.
For its moveset, we recommend Mud Shot as the Fast Move with Outrage and Sand Tomb for Charged Moves. Alternately, Dragon Tail and Earth Power can work quite well too.
Cetitan
- Fast Move: Charm
- Charged Moves: Ancient Power and Flamethrower
- Resistances: Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Ground, Dark, and Grass
- Weaknesses: Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel
Togekiss is another great all-rounder to bring into Master Premier thanks to its great type coverage. While it likely won’t ever use anything but Charm for its Fast Move, it has access to five different types in its Charged Move pool.
We recommend opting for Ancient Power and Flamethrower, but Aerial Ace and Aura Sphere are great options as well. Pairing Togekiss with Pokemon like Dragonite and Gyarados will make for a very solid team in this format.
Ursaluna
- Fast Move: Tackle
- Charged Moves: Ice Punch and High Horsepower
- Resistances: Electric, Ghost, Poison, and Rock
- Weaknesses: Fighting, Grass, Ice, and Water
One of the best Ground-types fans can bring into Master Premier is Ursaluna. This sturdy Pokemon from Hisui can take hits and deal out damage in many different types thanks to its Charged Moves. Tackle is the go-to Fast Move, with Ice Punch and High Horsepower as the Charged Moves.
With this combo, strong Flying, Dragon, Steel, and Fire-types won’t stand a chance against this massive bear.
Pokemon Go Master Premier League start & end date
During the Shared Skies season, the Master Premier League will be available from June 28, 2024, at 1 PM PDT until July 5, 2024, at 1 PM PDT.
Shared Skies’ Pokemon Go Battle League season will run from June 1, 2024, until September 3, 2024.
Those are the best Pokemon you can take to the Master Premier League during this season.