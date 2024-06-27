Pokemon Go best Master Premier League team | Go Battle League: Shared Skies season

Pokemon Go’s Master Premier League requires competitive trainers to bring their strongest Pokemon to the table, with the restriction that no Legendaries, Mythicals, or Ultra Beasts are allowed. Here’s our list of the best Pokemon to take into this challenging League.

Players looking to compete against one another can find no better place than the Battle League. In this mode, trainers can battle each other head-to-head with their strongest Pokemon for the chance to earn rewards.

In the Battle League, there are three main leagues to compete in: Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. However, those leagues can have different modifiers to them, such as the Master Premier League.

In Master Premier, trainers are not allowed to use Legendaries, Mythicals, or Ultra Beasts, but there is still no CP Limit. So, for those players wondering which of their strongest Pokemon to bring into Master Premier, we’ve got a list they should help you narrow down the best team.

Contents

Best team for Pokemon Go Master Premier League

Niantic

One of the best teams you can use in Pokemon Go’s Master Premier League is Florges, Gyarados, and Goodra. These are three of the strongest non-Legendary Pokemon in the current meta that will provide wide coverage against most types.

Of course, it’s impossible to say what the ‘ultimate team’ will be with so many strong choices available. There will always be Pokemon your opponent sends out that can counter your team that may simply blindside you after getting into battle.

Having said that, we’ve included several Pokemon below that should serve you well in most battles you’ll find yourself in. These require XL Candy to reach their full potential, as Master Premier League is one of the most expensive leagues out there.

Best Pokemon for Pokemon Go Master Premier League

Florges

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Fairy Wind

Fairy Wind Charged Moves: Disarming Voice and Moonblast

Disarming Voice and Moonblast Resistances: Dragon, Bug, Dark, and Fighting

Dragon, Bug, Dark, and Fighting Weaknesses: Poison and Steel

With so many Dragon-types present in the Master Premier League, Florges has an outstanding record against many of them. Dragonite, Grachomp, and Goodra are all prime targets for a strong Florges. Additionally, strong picks like Annihilape and Gyarados will also struggle against this Fairy-type.

To excel, Florges simply needs to rely on the strong Fairy-type moves in its arsenal, like Fairy Wind and Moonblast.

Gyarados (Shadow/Standard)

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Waterfall

Waterfall Charged Moves: Aqua Tail and Crunch

Aqua Tail and Crunch Resistances: Ground, Bug, Fighting, Fire, Steel, Water

Ground, Bug, Fighting, Fire, Steel, Water Weaknesses: Electric and Rock

The tried and true Gyarados is a strong contender in the Master Premier League, despite mainly relying on its Water-typing. Gyarados is strong enough to blast away opponents like Skeledirge and Hisuian Avalugg. It can even gain the edge over some unexpected picks like Metagross thanks to Crunch.

If you’re using it on a team with a Fairy or Dragon, opt for Waterfall as its Fast Move for more Water-type coverage. Aqua Tail and Crunch will serve it very well in the Charged Move department.

Goodra

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Moves: Aqua Tail and Power Whip

Aqua Tail and Power Whip Resistances: Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water

Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water Weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, and Ice

This slimy Dragon from Generation 6 has some outstanding type-coverage in its movepool. Goodra’s bulk is a big factor in its success in Master Premier, alongside its spammy moves.

With five different types across both Move types, it can counter many different Pokemon. We recommend Dragon Breath for its Fast Move and Aqua Tail and Power Whip for its Charged Move, but feel free to switch things up depending on Goodra’s teammates.

Dragonite (Shadow/Standard)

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Moves: Superpower and Dragon Claw

Superpower and Dragon Claw Resistances: Grass, Ground, Bug, Fighting, Fire, and Water

Grass, Ground, Bug, Fighting, Fire, and Water Weaknesses: Ice, Dragon, Fairy, and Rock

Dragonite has always been a good choice for the Master League, but following the addition of Superpower to its moveset, it has the ability to take down meta-ruling Steel types like Metagross and Gholdengo.

Dragon Breath is the winner when it comes to Fast Moves, so pair this with the Charged Move Dragon Claw for some huge STAB power that will let you take down other Dragon types. Finally, you’ll want Superpower as your secondary Charged Move to target those tricky Steel-type Pokemon.

Annihilape

Nianitc / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Moves: Shadow Ball and Ice Punch

Shadow Ball and Ice Punch Resistances: Bug, Fighting, Normal, Poison, and Rock

Bug, Fighting, Normal, Poison, and Rock Weaknesses: Fairy, Flying, Ghost, and Psychic

Metagross

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Bullet Punch

Bullet Punch Charged Moves: Meteor Mash and Psychic

Meteor Mash and Psychic Resistances: Poison, Psychic, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel

Poison, Psychic, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel Weaknesses: Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground

Metagross is the premier Fairy-type counter in Master Premier and players will likely be seeing plenty on their opponents teams. Fairies like Florges and Togekiss won’t stand a chance against this sturdy Pseudo-Legendary and having synergy with its teammates will make a team with Metagross a force to be reckoned with.

We recommend Bullet Punch as its Fast Move with Meteor Mash and Psychic for its Charged Moves. Its Psychic-type coverage can help it against some surprise picks like Sneasler and Conkelldur.

Snorlax (Shadow)

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Zen Headbutt

Zen Headbutt Charged Moves: Superpower and Earthquake

Superpower and Earthquake Resistances: Ghost

Ghost Weaknesses: Fighting

Snorlax may be a surprise pick for the Master Premier league, but it performs quite well. It’s another Pokemon with surprisingly good coverage and only one weakness.

Thanks to its recent access to Superpower, Snorlax can take on opponents like Excadrill, Hisuian Avalugg, Metagross, and other Snorlax. This combined with Earthquake will make Snorlax a force to be reckoned with.

Golisopod

NIANTIC

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Moves: Liquidation and Aerial Ace

Liquidation and Aerial Ace Resistances: Fighting, Ground, Ice, Steel, and Water

Fighting, Ground, Ice, Steel, and Water Weaknesses: Electric, Flying, and Rock

Yet another Pokemon with excellent type coverage is Golisopod, who serves as a great all-rounder in Master Premier. Thanks to its diverse movepool, Golisopod can handle types like Psychic, Ghost, Fairy, Fighting, Ground, and Fire with ease. That said, it will likely struggle against Electric, Flying, and Dragon-types so be wary.

It’s best moveset for this league will likely be Shadow Claw as the Fast Move with Liquidation and Aerial Ace as Charged Moves. Depending on its team composition, Golisopod can be the linchpin of a very formidable battle league team.

Baxcalibur

Niantic / The Pokemon Go

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Moves: Avalanche and Outrage

Avalanche and Outrage Resistances: Electric, Grass, and Water

Electric, Grass, and Water Weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Rock, and Steel

While it may be pretty difficult to raise up a Baxcalibur to its peak, those lucky enough to have done so will find a very strong and sturdy Pokemon. Pairing this Ice/Dragon with Pokemon like Skeledirge, Hisuian Avalugg, and Florges will make for quite a strong team.

For its moveset, Dragon Breath is the best Fast Move option, while Avalanche and Outrage will serve you well for Charged Moves.

Avalugg (Hisuian)

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Moves: Rock Slide and Icy Wind

Rock Slide and Icy Wind Resistances: Flying, Ice, Normal, Poison

Flying, Ice, Normal, Poison Weaknesses: Fighting, Steel, Grass, Ground, Rock, and Water

Hisuian Avalugg generally outclasses its Kalos counterpart, and it has seen a recent uptick in PvP rankings as of late. Thanks to access to Powder Snow, players can spam Charged Moves even more than before which helps it out against opponents like Primarina, Skeledirge, and Florges.

Naturally, Powder Snow is a must for its Fast Move slot. As for Charged Moves, Rock Slide and Icy Wind will serve it very well.

Feraligatr (Shadow/Standard)

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Moves: Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam

Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam Resistances: Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water

Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water Weaknesses: Electric and Water

Another top-tier Water-type to bring into Master Premier is the Generation 2 starter Feraligatr. This gator packs a punch thanks to strong moves and good type coverage. Additionally, it’ll probably be fairly easy to raise one up to max rank which is the name of the game in Master Premier.

Feraligatr should bring in Shadow Claw for its Fast Move, with Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam as Charged Moves. Pairing it with Pokemon like Goodra, Gyarados, and Sneasler will take you pretty far in the competition.

Skeledirge

Niantic / The Pokemon Go

Fast Move: Incinerate

Incinerate Charged Moves: Disarming Voice and Shadow Ball

Disarming Voice and Shadow Ball Resistances: Bug, Fighting, Normal, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Poison, and Steel

Bug, Fighting, Normal, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Poison, and Steel Weaknesses: Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water

Skeledirge is the strongest current Fire-type trainers can take into Master Premier and its secondary Ghost typing only helps it further. Incinerate is a very good Fast Move and pairing it with Shadow Ball will make for a nasty combination.

Thanks to its in-game lore, it also comes with the surprising addition of Disarming Voice which can be great for type coverage and baiting opponents. While Charizard and Incineroar hold their own in this league, this Gen 9 starter clears them with ease.

Garchomp

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Outrage and Sand Tomb

Outrage and Sand Tomb Resistances: Electric, Fire, Poison, and Rock

Electric, Fire, Poison, and Rock Weaknesses: Ice, Dragon, and Fairy

It’s likely not a surprise to see Garchomp on this list, as it’s always been a strong Pokemon and that hasn’t changed in the Master Premier League. Garchomp can be an excellent counter to prevalent picks like Excadrill and Metagross, and can event dish out good damage to Gyarados, Golisopod, and Ursaluna.

For its moveset, we recommend Mud Shot as the Fast Move with Outrage and Sand Tomb for Charged Moves. Alternately, Dragon Tail and Earth Power can work quite well too.

Cetitan

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Charm

Charm Charged Moves: Ancient Power and Flamethrower

Ancient Power and Flamethrower Resistances: Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Ground, Dark, and Grass

Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Ground, Dark, and Grass Weaknesses: Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel

Togekiss is another great all-rounder to bring into Master Premier thanks to its great type coverage. While it likely won’t ever use anything but Charm for its Fast Move, it has access to five different types in its Charged Move pool.

We recommend opting for Ancient Power and Flamethrower, but Aerial Ace and Aura Sphere are great options as well. Pairing Togekiss with Pokemon like Dragonite and Gyarados will make for a very solid team in this format.

Ursaluna

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Tackle

Tackle Charged Moves: Ice Punch and High Horsepower

Ice Punch and High Horsepower Resistances: Electric, Ghost, Poison, and Rock

Electric, Ghost, Poison, and Rock Weaknesses: Fighting, Grass, Ice, and Water

One of the best Ground-types fans can bring into Master Premier is Ursaluna. This sturdy Pokemon from Hisui can take hits and deal out damage in many different types thanks to its Charged Moves. Tackle is the go-to Fast Move, with Ice Punch and High Horsepower as the Charged Moves.

With this combo, strong Flying, Dragon, Steel, and Fire-types won’t stand a chance against this massive bear.

During the Shared Skies season, the Master Premier League will be available from June 28, 2024, at 1 PM PDT until July 5, 2024, at 1 PM PDT.

Shared Skies’ Pokemon Go Battle League season will run from June 1, 2024, until September 3, 2024.

Those are the best Pokemon you can take to the Master Premier League during this season. For more Pokemon Go content, check our guide with the Battle League schedule and rewards, as well as all the best attackers, defenders and PvP champions.