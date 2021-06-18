Pokemon Unite: release date, Switch & mobile gameplay, playable Pokemon, more

Pokemon Unite is the latest spin-off title in the much-loved Nintendo franchise, co-developed by Tencent’s TiMi Studio Group. For everything you need to know about the strategic team battler, keep on reading.

Reactions to the 5v5 MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) have been mixed since it was revealed during a Pokemon Presents back in June 2020. Fans expecting a new mainline Pokemon title felt underwhelmed when the big announcement turned out to be Unite.

But after more was shown off and a beta test in Canada, excitement is at an all-time high for the team battle strategy, especially since it’s free-to-start, and is coming to more than one platform.

Pokemon Unite trailers

The first-ever trailer for Unite was shown off in June 2020. In it, a montage of past Pokemon titles and the Trading Card Game was shown before revealing the upcoming game being played on Nintendo Switch.

Arenas, multiplayer, and playable Pokemon such as Charizard, Pikachu, and Gengar were detailed, as well as a brief glimpse of gameplay.

A deeper dive into gameplay didn’t come until June 2021 in a new trailer. Monsters like Cinderace, Gengar, and Lucario were shown using their moves, and it gave a general look at how battles will work.

Pokemon Unite gameplay

The fights in the game are called Unite Battles, and players need to score higher points by the time the timer runs out. Points are accumulated by beating other Pokemon and collecting the Aeos Energy they drop, before running over and dropping it into the opposing team’s zone.

You start at level one and as you play and defeat ‘mon, you earn XP which can then be used to evolve your own monsters and learn new moves. Eventually, you can learn a Unite Move for that battle only, which can be devasting for the opposing team and could get you the win.

There are also five roles that can be played: Attacker, Defender, Speedster, Supporter, and All-Rounder. Each one has its own unique playstyle, so it’s worth playing around and seeing what fits you the best.

Playable Pokemon in Pokemon Unite

Over 40 Pokemon have been confirmed for the MOBA so far, all with their own role and moves. New monsters are unlocked using a Unite License that can be obtained via the Unite Battle Committee. Here you can exchange Aeos coins earned in battles for your desired License.

Pokemon Unite Battle Pass

Like many free multiplayer games (think Apex Legends and Fortnite), Unite has its own paid Battle Pass which will change every season.

There are two options to choose from: the Premium Pass and Premium Pass Plus. The latter option is the same as the first except it immediately boosts you to level 10 upon purchase.

To unlock levels, you’ll need to complete certain missions or use Aeos Gems, which are purchased using real-life money. There are a total of 50 Battle Pass levels, each with its own rewards such as skins and cosmetics.

Pokemon Unite currency

Pokemon Unite has three types of in-game currency available for use: Aeos Gems, Aeos Coins, and Aeos Tickets.

Gems are a paid option, meaning you’ll have to drop real-life cash on them. Holowear (Pokemon skins) purchased from the Zirco Trading store uses this currency exclusively.

The Coins and Tickets can both be earned just by playing the game, and are used to buy Unite Licenses, held items, Trainer cosmetics, and more.

At the time of writing, there’s no release date set for Unite on both Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android devices. But we do know that the console version will drop sometime in July 2021, with the mobile counterpart releasing a couple of months later in September.

There will be crossplay enabled between the two platforms, meaning you could start off on Switch and later move over to mobile if that’s your preferred device.