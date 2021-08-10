Pokemon Unite Sp Atk vs Atk: Special Attack moves explained

In the TiMi Studios MOBA, moves are broken up into either the Special Attack or aAttack category. Here is the Pokemon Unite Sp Atk vs Atk mechanic explained.

New Trainers jumping into Pokemon Unite for the first time might be left wondering what the difference between the Sp Atk and Atk stat is. After all, the free-to-play title doesn’t exactly go out of its way to explain it.

Just like the Game Freak RPGs, the TiMi Studios MOBA separates attacks into the two categories. This guide will take a look at where a character falls into each class and which Held Items you should be using.

Pokemon Unite Sp Atk vs Atk

In Pokemon Unite, every single move is either classified as an “Attack” or a “Special Attack.” The former is usually associated with physical fighters (such as Machamp) while the latter is often tied to spell-based attackers (Gardevoir).

In the MOBA, players can actually boost their Pokemon’s stats by equipping three Held Items. However these add-ons are specifically broken up into Sp Atk or Atk, so you need to match the right ones to your ‘mon in order to buff your attacks.

Below we will take a look at where every single character falls between the two categories.

Pokemon Unite Sp Atk Pokemon

Alolan Ninetales

Role: Attacker

Attacker Type: Ranged

Cramorant

Role: Attacker

Attacker Type: Ranged

Eldegoss

Role: Supporter

Supporter Type: Ranged

Gengar

Role: Speedster

Speedster Type: Melee

Mr. Mime

Role: Supporter

Supporter Type: Melee

Pikachu

Role: Attacker

Attacker Type: Ranged

Slowbro

Role: Defender

Defender Type: Ranged

Venusaur

Role: Attacker

Attacker Type: Ranged

Wigglytuff

Role: Supporter

Supporter Type: Melee

Gardevoir

Role: Attacker

Attacker Type: Ranged

Pokemon Unite Atk Pokemon

Absol

Role: Speedster

Speedster Type: Melee

Charizard

Role: All-Rounder

All-Rounder Type: Melee

Cinderace

Role: Attacker

Attacker Type: Ranged

Crustle

Role: Defender

Defender Type: Melee

Garchomp

Role: All-Rounder

All-Rounder Style: Melee

Greninja

Role: Attacker

Attacker Type: Ranged

Lucario

Role: Attacker

Attacker Type: Melee

Machamp

Role: Attacker

Attacker Type: Melee

Snorlax

Role: Defender

Defender Type: Melee

Talonflame

Role: Speedster

Speedster Type: Melee

Zeraora

Role: Speedster

Speedster Type: Melee

Pokemon Unite Sp Atk Held Items

Muscle Band

Effect: When basic attacks hit, the damage is increased by 1% of the opposing Pokemon’s remaining HP.

When basic attacks hit, the damage is increased by 1% of the opposing Pokemon’s remaining HP. Max stat buff: Attack + 15, Basic Attack Speed +7.5%.

Float Stone

Effect: Increases movement speed by 10% when the Pokemon is not in combat.

Increases movement speed by 10% when the Pokemon is not in combat. Max stat buff: Attack + 24, Movement Speed + 120.

Attack Weight

Effect: When the Pokemon scores a goal, its Attack increases by 6.

When the Pokemon scores a goal, its Attack increases by 6. Max stat buff: Attack + 18

Battle Items

X Attack

Effect: Raises your Pokémon’s Attack and Sp. Atk for a short time.

Pokemon Unite Atk Held Items

Shell Bell

Effect: When the Pokemon hits with a move, it recovers a minimum of 45 HP. The higher the Pokemon’s Sp. Atk, the more HP it recovers.

When the Pokemon hits with a move, it recovers a minimum of 45 HP. The higher the Pokemon’s Sp. Atk, the more HP it recovers. Max stat buff: Sp. Atk + 24, Move Cooldown -4.5%.

Sp. Atk Specs

Effect: When the Pokemon scores a goal, its Sp. Atk increases by 8.

When the Pokemon scores a goal, its Sp. Atk increases by 8. Max stat buff: Sp. Atk + 24.

Wise Glasses

Effect: Increases Sp. Atk by 3.

Increases Sp. Atk by 3. Max stat buff: Sp. Atk + 39.

Battle Items

It should be pointed out that while a Pokemon may fall under the Sp. Atk category, their basic attack will still fall under the Atk stat. So for instance, Wigglytuff’s abilities Double Slap and Dazzling Gleam are both special attacks. But its basic A button move is just an attack.

Ultimately, it’s important to match up your character with the right Held Item if you want to get the most out of its potential. For an in-depth explanation on how to level up your held items, make sure to check out our guide here.