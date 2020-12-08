Logo
Overwatch

5 features Overwatch 2 needs to rebuild its playerbase

Published: 8/Dec/2020 16:31 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 16:32

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch 2 characters with their weapons
Activision-Blizzard

Share

Blizzard Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 was officially announced at BlizzCon 2019. While plenty is already known about Blizzard’s hero shooter sequel, there are still requested features yet to be revealed. These inclusions will be paramount for the title to reach new heights.

Alongside the addition of several new heroes and a campaign at launch, the sequel will also debut with the franchise’s first new game mode in four years: Push. This mode sees teams work to take control of an enemy robot, moving it towards the enemy base as they attempt to push back.

However, will all the new content be enough to save the game once the initial appeal has worn off? Here’s our top 5 suggestions for how Blizzard could improve the Overwatch experience.

Tracer and McCree push the objective in Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment
Push will be Overwatch’s fifth main game mode.

5. Tournaments

To start things off, weekly tournaments that reward unique prizes could possibly incentivize players to form their own team.

One of the FPS’s biggest problems as an esport are how drastically different the rules of Overwatch League and Contenders are. Currently, it’s unfair that you’re able to formulate a team composition for every map. It allows the teams to play to each player’s different strengths, whereas in actuality, teams should have one set roster.

By introducing tournaments, and perhaps even pushing the Open Division to have in-client registration, the concept of “Path To Pro” will be presented on a silver platter to users.

This, in turn, could help generate more interest in the Overwatch League and organized play as a whole, because the game itself will have a similar structure.

4. Hero bans

Hero bans could be the most controversial feature on this list. There have been many third-party tournaments to try out the idea, but the topic remains somewhat taboo.

In Overwatch, there normally comes a point after major balance patches wherein a dominant must-play hero composition emerges, destroying anything it comes up against. Hero bans would, in theory, prevent said meta from being the only thing that gets played.

A common concern is that Overwatch does not have enough heroes to justify bans, but with Overwatch 2 launching with a sizable roster increase, there may be enough to finally put that argument to rest.

Hero bans would be a welcome addition to ranked, with an important emphasis on having it be a group decision on one healer, one tank, and one dps. Without this implementation, everyone banning a hero would result in there being none left to play.

Sigma smiles as he grips his spheres
Blizzard Entertainment
Are hero bans the only way to kill double barrier?

Preferably, hero bans would have some form of in-client system where team captains could manually select which heroes their team wants to be removed from play for a particular map.

The ins and outs of the system would need to be tried and tested to determine the best way to implement such a feature (such as a protect phase or limiting bans on a per role basis). Banning the dominant meta heroes opens up entirely new avenues for how to approach each game, breathing new life into play.

3. Team Queue

Overwatch was originally designed to be played by teams consisting of two premade groups of six. Instead, Blizzard’s current ranked experience is plagued by miscommunication and an environment where matches feel won and lost at spawn points.

Overwatch roles tank, damage and support
Blizzard Entertainment
A team queue can completely change the ranked experience.

The addition of role queue and the group finder did attempt a fix. However, it still lacks what people are requiring from these tools. For instance, despite teams now consisting of two tanks at all times, there is no guarantee that either of said tank players has a shield in their repertoire (a must-have in many of the game’s meta.)

‘Find a Group’ does help incentivize forming teams, also aiding in finding allies to play the shield tank role. However, Blizzard hasn’t done themselves any favors by preventing friends of differing skills from playing together in ranked.

Special team queues, potentially with and without SR thresholds, could open new doors and provide unique new rulesets that make the ranked experience miles ahead of where it is today.

2. Detailed and advanced statistics

Currently, it’s hard to tell how well you’re performing in-game. Overwatch’s “medal system” makes everyone feel like a winner. It does this by counting what would be “assists” in other FPS titles as “eliminations”. This makes it statistically rare for a player to have a kill/death ratio below 2 with almost any hero.

Genji is ready to blade in Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch 2 needs to be more than a visual upgrade with PvE.

Not only should the medal system be reworked in-game, but so, too, should the Replay Viewer. This will, in the end, allow for much more detailed stat-tracking throughout.

Currently, being able to know how many times Zenyatta died to Tracer can only be determined by watching the kill feed. The only other way is by deliberately rewatching a game from their perspectives and manually counting. It makes it difficult for players to revise their plays and, in turn, get better at the game considering they don’t know how well they’re actually doing.

1. Cross-platform play

It’s been known for a while now that Blizzard are exploring the prospect of cross-platform play in Overwatch. The actual implementation of it would undoubtedly inspire new life in the shooter.

Allowing PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC users to play with and against each other would help bridge the communities. In term, this would work to unify the differing player bases.

The Xbox and Playstation logos
Microsoft / Sony
Crossplay will help bridge the Overwatch community.

Additionally, cross-platform play could also mean things such as cross-progression with skins, sprays, emotes, and levels carrying over between systems.

Precautions to ensure a fair playing field are vital. Separating keyboard and controller users, would perhaps work in a similar manner to what Infinity Ward did with Modern Warfare’s cross-play.

Given the fact Game Director Jeff Kaplan said the title “isn’t just DLC or expansion,” we can hope that Blizzard is willing to step up and monumentally improve the experience in drastic ways that can only be found in a true sequel.

GTA

4 big things from GTA 6 ‘leaks’ we’re hoping are real

Published: 8/Dec/2020 11:18 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 11:19

by David Purcell
GTA 6 leaks
Rockstar Games

Share

Grand GTA GTA 6

Rockstar Games aren’t giving much away in terms of their next Grand Theft Auto project, but there are some things that have appeared in apparent GTA 6 leaks we’re hoping come to fruition. 

The game developers are still yet to give fans any indication about whether or not Grand Theft Auto 6 is in the works. Members of the community are sniffing around for teasers and hints, digging through information claiming to be part of leaks.

Some of those claims have been extraordinary, too. Spitballing locations being leaked by Rockstar’s very own co-founder Sam Houser in 2013 and previous suggestions that we’ll see GTA 6 in 2020. Putting realistic chances of things happening — as nobody knows what’s in store — we’re going to lay out everything we’re hoping is accurate based on things people have said so far.

Return to Vice City

Jelly, YouTube
A return to Vice City is surely on the cards in GTA 6.

With many leaks throughout the years regarding this iconic location, this is something many players would be overjoyed by.

GTA: Vice City was released back in 2002 and much of the community fell in love with the vibrancy and tone of the game. A simple yet brilliant title, in the 18 years that have passed since we were first introduced to the place, there has been no room for return.

In a now-deleted post by Reddit user JackOLantern1982, we were treated to a vast array of detail. One mentioned the return of Vice City. Set alongside a fictional recreation of Rio de Janeiro, the game will go between the two, alongside a small recreation of Liberty City.

With that being said, Reddit user CurryLav previously posted potential map details to the GTA 6 subreddit, claiming to have acquired information from Rockstar India on the project. The post has since been deleted by admins.

The post pieced together a number of different pieces of information, largely about a new weather system, but did claim Vice City would be the main location in the next game. The idea of having such an iconic location accessible again in better graphics is something not many fans would turn their noses up at.

Map size

Rockstar Games
Players might have been shocked at the size of the Grand Theft Auto 5 map, but can Rockstar go one better with GTA 6?

We’ve already mentioned a Vice City leak, but it’s worth noting that there’s been much more than that said about the map. In fact, it was claimed that a new map called “Project Americas” would make the GTA 5 island look like a “schoolyard playground” in comparison.

Specifically, the post states that the two main locations would be Carcer City (East Coast US, based on Boston) and Vice City (Miami) – which would certainly give the game a different dynamic.

In comparison, the previously mentioned Reddit post sets the game in Vice City and a fictionalized Rio de Janeiro, with a comment by swagduck69 implying the game is set in modern-day Liberty City.

As we can see from this speculation from GTA 6 News, if this map was to be an accurate image of a future map, we’re in for a fantastic experience. Couple with multiple locations, the open world will be a sight to behold.

With GTA 6 not confirmed yet and unlikely to be released on the previous generation of consoles, the added power of the Xbox One Series X and PlayStation 5 will give Rockstar a chance to pull off something as ambitious as this.

Time skips and new continent

Graphics: Rockstar Games
Will GTA 6 take us to South America?

Members of the GTA community have been wondering if the franchise would return to the UK. We haven’t seen a GTA game in the UK since 1999’s expansion for Grand Theft Auto. However, there’s one setting that consistently keeps coming up in leaks and teasers: South America.

In the game series’ history, never before have we been able to venture into different parts of the continent before. With that being said, we have already mentioned Vice City, Carcer City, Rio, and Liberty City as things we would like to see, and we can’t have it all.

Players have even found what they believe to be official teasers, too, spotted in a Casino trailer for GTA Online and later in a gift from Rockstar top influencers at Christmas. Other potential leaks have claimed Bogota, Colombia will also be a location in GTA 6.

Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games
A cryptic South America teaser was spotted in the GTA Casino heist advertising.

Rumored time skips would be something that could bring it all together, though, if we were given a character in the game’s story that has a history of living or working in South America.

Potential locations include Mexico City, or even Vegas – although that’s jumping back into the States – in the 1970s, and some small towns, according to previous leaks.

As with Red Dead Redemption 2’s locations outside of the main map, a similar method could be utilized here. Perhaps time skips and DLC, separated further by chapters can lean heavily into making this a natural transition in the story.

Release date

An image of a character from Grand Theft Auto V running away from an explosion.
Rockstar Games
GTA 5 was released back in 2013. Could we see the next game come this year?

Last, but not least: release date leaks. Thus far, Rockstar Games hasn’t really given an inch in terms of revealing information about GTA 6. Previously, one disproven 4Chan leak claimed that the game would drop in 2020.

Rockstar Support recently replied to one Twitter user asking about the game’s release date. While they didn’t drop anything monumental, their use of ‘yet’ is a sure sign that good things are to come.

Apex Legends was dropped in 2019 completely out of the blue, gaining worldwide acclaim. So, while unlikely, there’s no doubt an established brand like GTA could pull it off, too.

However, our chances are likely low, as Rockstar has never utilized a method like this. Getting our hands on GTA 6 so soon, though, is exactly what everybody wants. Even if GTA Online is still being updated regularly, thousands of players would make the switch on a day’s notice.

So, there you have it! Those are the top four pieces of leaked information that we’re hoping to come about. These all provide fantastic food for thought about the future of GTA. It’ll be interesting to see what comes to fruition upon the reveal.