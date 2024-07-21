Overwatch 2 Juno guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, and more

Overwatch 2’s newest Support hero, Juno, codenamed ‘Space Ranger’, can now be trialed by players and is a hybrid of many different characters. So, here is a full guide on how to master her.

Luckily for the release of Overwatch 2’s last hero, Venture, they didn’t become a menace on the meta instantly (looking at you Mauga), which made their debut in Season 10 a success.

Now with Season 12 on the horizon, Juno – Overwatch 2’s newest Support hero since Illari – is coming, finally bringing another Support that can rival Lucio’s speed boost and mobility. Not only that, if you play her right, she can be quite lethal as your team’s main healer.

So, here is everything you need to know about Juno, from her abilities, weapons, ultimate, and some tips on how to play too.

Juno’s weapon in Overwatch 2

A burst-fire primary weapon with 180 bullets in the chamber will be your main source of healing and damage throughout the game.

You can almost think of Juno’s primary fire as a beefed-up version of Ana’s Biotic Rifle. Just like Ana’s Biotic Rifle, Juno’s weapon doesn’t deal critical damage either.

Her secondary fire is her Pulsar Torpedoes, which lock on to allies and enemies and fire homing projectiles at them, either healing teammates or damaging opponents.

Weapons

Mediblaster

Burst fire weapon that heals allies and damages enemies

Pulsar Torpedoes

Press [secondary fire] to lock on, then [primary fire] to fire homing projectiles. Heals allies over time and damages enemies

Blizzard Juno locks on to targets with her Pulsar Torpedoes

Juno’s abilities in Overwatch 2

When it comes to her role as a Support, Juno is likely to be your team’s main healer as she can dispense a lot of healing to your allies. As a result, don’t expect yourself to be making insane plays all the time.

Additionally, her Hyper Ring is a great tool to help your team engage in team fights or to peel. And her verticality in her Glide Boost and passive allows for her to easily escape dives.

Her ultimate, Orbital Ray, is a great tempo-shifting ability to use in a team fight, healing allies and increasing their damage.

Passive

Martian Overboots

While airborne, press [jump] to double jump and hold [jump] to hover

Abilities

Glide Boost

Glide horizontally with increased movement speed

Blizzard You can remain airborne with Glide Boost

Hyper Ring

Deploy a ring that increases movement speed of allies that pass through it

Blizzard You can give everyone on your team a speed boost with Hyper Ring

Ultimate

Orbital Ray

Call down a ray that travels forward, healing allies and increasing their damage

Blizzard You will need to be in the circle of the Orbital Ray to get its effects

Tips for using Juno in Overwatch 2

As you can tell by looking at Juno’s abilities, she’s unlikely to suit players who want to make proactive plays on their own (looking at you, Lucio mains) and is instead more suitable for a passive playstyle.

However, the ability to support from the backline doesn’t diminish her abilities, as she can still help your team engage in fights and deal massive amounts of damage.

So here are some of our observations from experimenting with Juno’s abilities and playstyle:

Since her Mediblaster doesn’t deal critical damage , there is no need to aim for the head. To make sure you’re consistently landing shots, aim at the body or legs.

, there is no need to aim for the head. To make sure you’re consistently landing shots, aim at the body or legs. When using her Pulsar Torpedoes, for the projectiles to hit an ally or enemy, they need to have a line of sight to you when you fire. Make sure you’re using it when you have a good view of everyone and make sure to use your verticality for that.

to you when you fire. Make sure you’re using it when you have a good view of everyone and make sure to use your verticality for that. Because Juno has such great verticality, with her passive and Glide Boost, make sure you are always situating yourself on the high ground and off angles . Even if the enemy attempts to dive you, your mobility should be enough to get you out of sticky situations.

. Even if the enemy attempts to dive you, your mobility should be enough to get you out of sticky situations. Glide Boost allows you to hover in the air , so make sure you’re using the temporary flight to get a good view for your Pulsar Torpedoes to lock on as many people as possible.

, so make sure you’re using the temporary flight to get a good view for your Pulsar Torpedoes to lock on as many people as possible. Hyper Ring should be used when engaging with enemies or to peel from losing fights . The speed boost is faster than Lucio’s, but less consistent due to its cooldown, so use it wisely.

. The speed boost is faster than Lucio’s, but less consistent due to its cooldown, so use it wisely. Her ultimate, Orbital Ray, is a fantastic tempo-shifting ult as it can force enemies to either back off due to the threat of the extra damage or force them to burn an ult to counter it. Therefore, use it to start off team fights rather than a hail mary at the end.

as it can force enemies to either back off due to the threat of the extra damage or force them to burn an ult to counter it. Therefore, use it to start off team fights rather than a hail mary at the end. Since Orbital Ray travels forward, make sure you’re aiming at the direction of the team fight when using it. Also, be aware that it does travel slowly, so it’s best to be slightly ahead of your team when activating.

when using it. Also, be aware that it does travel slowly, so it’s best to be slightly ahead of your team when activating. Orbital Ray ignores walls, ceilings, and other building obstacles, so your teammates (especially hitscans) who are about to pop their ultimate on high grounds can also benefit from Juno’s without having to be close to her.

There you have it! That’s everything you need to know about Juno. As of writing, Juno has entered her limited trial, before being officially released in Season 12 on August 20.