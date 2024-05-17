GamingOverwatch

Overwatch 2 players praise surprising buff to mech-less D.Va

Shane Black
dvaBlizzard

A recent headshot damage reduction for Tanks has given D.Va a surprise boost while out of her suit, and the Overwatch 2 community loves it.

After a patch made it so that Tank characters wouldn’t take as much damage to the head, no one expected that would also apply to D.Va when she is forced out of her mech suit.

While this makes her harder to kill than she already is, the Overwatch players are enjoying this buff and don’t think it needs to be changed at all.

Overwatch 2 D.va in Le Sserafim SkinBlizzard

A fan took to the game’s subreddit to share this finding, explaining how it takes longer to kill D.Va in this state. They point to her having the same amount of Health as Tracer, but requiring more shots.

While it may be expected for players to be opposed to this change, the Overwatch 2 community is actually onboard with the entire idea for logical, and humorous, reasons.

As one user explains: “It’s not like she stops being your team’s Tank while in baby D.Va, so it makes sense for her role’s passive to remain.”

Another fan points to the fact that this is not the first time that she has maintained buffs while out of her suit, citing the knockback resistance that all Tanks have. With this happening again, they assume this is an intentional design choice.

Either that, or coding it out is more hassle than it’s worth.

There are some Overwatch 2 players who just find the whole thing funny and that’s enough for them to want it to stay this way. A user explains: “Love the idea of a tiny, skinny, Korean gamer girl having more knockback resistance than Bastion, a 7-foot tall, metal, war robot thats like 15 times her weight.”

It’s clear that this issue really isn’t much of one at all for Overwatch 2 fans, and shows that sometimes the seemingly-unintentional can have the best results.

