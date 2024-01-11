Are you fed up of losing matches against Mauga? Well, these are the best hero counters for Mauga in Overwatch 2 to help increase your chances of winning.

Mauga is Overwatch 2‘s latest addition to the tank roster. While the community welcomed him upon launch, players have started slamming him as a boring hero to play against. This is largely due to his entire kit forcing teams to counter him hard.

His playstyle revolves around shredding enemies with his double minigun while healing himself, and burning unfortunate players who struggle to dodge his shots. If that’s not enough, his Cage Fight ultimate alone can guarantee a kill in most situations, making him quite frustrating to play against.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Even with the recent nerfs, Mauga still has the second-highest win rate according to Overbuff, which shows how powerful he is. Fortunately, the beauty of Overwatch is that regardless of how annoying a hero is, there are always ways to counter them – though some team coordination is required to pull them off.

Best Heroes to Counter Mauga in Overwatch 2

When it comes to countering Mauga, generally, you’ll want to have loads of crowd control (cc) on your team. Ana’s Biotic Grenade, Sleep Dart, Sombra’s hack, and EMP — these abilities can disrupt him from walking straight into your team.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, given that Mauga can’t shield like most tanks, he’s a walking ultimate battery for those who can poke him from afar. With that said, you might consider snipers, but there are better alternatives. Below, we’ve listed the best hero counters for Mauga in Overwatch 2.

Article continues after ad

Ana

Blizzard Ana should be your go-to support when it comes to playing against Mauga.

As a hero who came out in 2016, Ana is still relevant to this day since her abilities have so much value. An Ana who can land her sleep dart on Mauga can quickly turn the tide of a fight. To top it off, her nade will automatically cancel Mauga’s lifesteal, making it easier for the entire team to finish him off. If necessary, her Nano Boost ultimate can be used to save someone inside Mauga’s cage.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Zenyatta

Blizzard Zenyatta’s Discord orb can put a lot of pressure on Mauga.

Despite the orb nerf, Zenyatta is still influential in the right matchups, even more so against Mauga — since he typically outranges him. As long as you don’t lose any line of sight of your Discord Orb on him, your team should have an easier time shredding his health. As a tank, he also has a huge hitbox, which should allow you to pressure him with your right-click constantly. Furthermore, Zenyatta’s ultimate can become the ultimate lifesaver when timed right during Mauga’s ult.

Article continues after ad

Bastion

Blizzard Bastion’s sentry form packs a lot of punch, making him a solid Mauga counter.

Bastion may have a noticeably slower fire rate when he’s in the normal Recon mode, but as soon as you see this Omnic switch to Sentry mode, you know it’s time to dip out of his sight. As a hero capable of dishing a hail of bullets and bursting lower health heroes, he can pose a massive threat against Mauga when left uncontested in a team fight. With Bastion, you’ll want to bait him out to bash your frontline and burst him in sentry mode. It’s even better if you could wait for him to waste all his abilities.

Article continues after ad

Sombra

Blizzard Save Sombra’s EMP for his ultimate.

Sombra’s hack is a powerful ability that you can abuse to punish Mauga’s aggressive playstyle. It’s even better if you can combine hack with other cc abilities like Ana’s sleep or nade to guarantee his kill (assuming they don’t run a Kiriko). That aside, one thing that makes Sombra genuinely shine as a Mauga counter is that her EMP ultimate can completely negate Mauga’s cage. His entire ultimate just disappears into thin air as long as it’s in the EMP’s range.

Article continues after ad

Mauga

Blizzard If all else fails, try mirroring by also picking Mauga.

Well, you know what they say. “You either die a hero or live long enough to become a villain.” If you can’t beat the enemy Mauga, join him. Mirroring the enemy is a proven strategy in Overwatch 2 when nothing else seems to work. In this arguably boring matchup, it’s just a matter of who can dish out the most damage, cage the enemy first, and who has better Supports. Still, it’s worth a try if you’re desperate to win.

Article continues after ad

Those are the best counters for Mauga in Overwatch 2. He’s still quite powerful despite the nerfs, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to beat him. Ana, Zenyatta, Bastion, Sombra, and even Mauga are solid picks in the current meta. The next time you see a golden weapon Mauga in the enemy team, you’ll know what to switch to.