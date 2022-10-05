Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Overwatch 2 fans have been wondering if the game is going to be on either Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass.

After years of waiting, Overwatch 2 is finally here and fans have been diving into the sequel shooter for the very first time.

With so many changes coming to the beloved title including a switch to a 5 v 5 mode, brand new maps, and shiny new cosmetics, fans of the series have been wondering if Overwatch 2 will be on Game Pass – especially after Microsoft shockingly acquired Activision Blizzard back in January 2022 for a whopping $70 billion.

Let’s dive into if Overwatch 2 is on Game Pass and what to expect from the game moving forward..

Blizzard Entertainment Junker Queen arrived on the roster at the release of Overwatch 2.

Is Overwatch 2 on Game Pass?

Overwatch 2 is not currently on Game Pass. The shooter is free-to-play, and there is no Game Pass integration.

In the future, when Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard becomes official, we could see some kind of bonus for players who have a subscription to Game Pass to get extra perks for playing Overwatch 2.

However, there is nothing confirmed for now, and anything that says Overwatch 2 will be on Game Pass is pure speculation. Although there are some cool possibilities with Game Pass integration, as of now, they merely remain possibilities.

