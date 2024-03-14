Overwatch 2 Battle Pass extension hints at Season 10 delay

Overwatch 2’s Battle Pass for season 9 has been extended, hinting at potential delays coming for next season amidst layoffs at Blizzard.

Season 9 of Overwatch 2 has arguably some of the strongest for the hero shooter. With a significant shift in balance, it feels like a breath of new life has been added to the game. Heroes have increased health pools, healing is reduced thanks to a new DPS passive and the meta has drastically changed.

As such, many players have returned to the title, keen to give Blizzard’s hero shooter another go. This has given the game a good amount of momentum, which will hopefully continue into future seasons.

However, this momentum may be short lived, as players have spotted something that may mean potential delays for the upcoming Season 10.

As spotted by Overwatch Cavalry, Season 9’s battle pass has been extended by one week. Originally the in-game timer for the pass had Season 10’s release date on April 9th, 2024. That has since been changed to April 16th, 2024.

Season 10 of Overwatch 2 will be bringing a new DPS hero in the form of Venture, as well as changes to Competitive points that will see Golden Weapons hopefully make a return.

Many players have speculated that this delay is due to the recent layoffs.

“Knowing that a lot of folks have just lost their jobs and the team has been gutted, I’m glad there’s a delay. What’s left of the team need the time after what happened.” one player stated.

Blizzard has yet to confirm if this is the case or not, but it will mean that players will have to wait another week before being able to hop into the next season of Overwatch 2.