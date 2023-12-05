Overwatch 2 players praise new extra premium battle pass for Winter event

Overwatch 2 players have praised the new extra premium battle pass for the Winter Fair event for 2023.

Overwatch 2 has seen quite a shift from the original iteration of the hero shooter. Moving to a 5v5 format, Blizzard took a big risk in swapping up the formula to create a new experience for players to hop into. On top of that, the developers have released several new heroes since the launch of Overwatch 2, including the recent addition of Mauga.

Overwatch 2 also shifted the game’s monetization system. Originally being a paid game, Overwatch handed out loot boxes to players that could contain various cosmetics, including a small chance at receiving legendary skins. The sequel instead features a battle pass that players must complete in order to receive rewards.

Now in 2023, Blizzard is looking to add a new premium battle pass for the upcoming Winter event. Though players are seemingly quite pleased with the new paid addition.

OW2 players praise Blizzard for new premium event pass

Overwatch 2’s Winter event for 2023 is right around the corner and features a new additional battle pass that will grant players rewards. As shown by the image below, the premium track for the event pass will grant players bonus tickets that they can use to grab skins and cosmetics.

While originally a premium track may seem like a negative due to the added costs, players have actually praised the new format of the event pass. Players have argued that this new format will allow them to pick and choose what event skins they’d like, without having to purchase them from the shop.

“Probably with the free version you can buy only one of the skins and the paid version you’ll be able to buy maybe all of the skins,” they explained.

Twitter: OWCavalry The new premium event pass for Overwatch 2 will feature bonus tickets.

Others have praised this version of the pass, claiming it to be better than the seasonal battle pass.

“After reading this is 5$… yeah I’m getting this instead of the BP lol. It has way better skins for half the price,” one user stated.

“While it’s ridiculous imo that there’s going to be 2 paid passes, that isn’t nearly as bad as I expected,” another agreed.

The Winter Fair will be launching in Overwatch 2 on December 19th, 2023.