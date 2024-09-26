Overwatch 2 x My Hero Academia collab skins revealed at Tokyo Game Show 2024

A new collab is arriving in Overwatch 2 and this time it’s with the popular anime My Hero Academia. Here’s the full lineup of skins.

Collaborations have increased in Overwatch 2, ranging from other games like World of Warcraft to iconic anime like One Punch Man and Cowboy Bebop. Blizzard has now revealed another collaboration with the popular anime My Hero Academia during the Xbox presentation at the Tokyo Game Show 2024.

The crossover was introduced with a short teaser that showed the skins looking similar to the anime characters. My Hero Academia has previously partnered with games such as Fortnite, but the skins were cel-shaded, like the anime.

However, in Overwatch 2, the skins have been updated with a 3D model that complements the game’s art style and brings the popular characters to life.

Here are all of the confirmed MHA characters that are coming to the game:

Tracer – Izuku Midoriya (Deku)

Reinhardt – All Might

Reaper – Shigaraki Tomura

Juno – Ochaco Uraraka

Kiriko – Himiko Toga

The Overwatch 2 x My Hero Academia bundle will be available to purchase in-game on October 17, 2024. While the price of the bundle hasn’t been revealed as of yet, it may cost around 5,600 Overwatch coins for the entire bundle and around 2,500 Overwatch Coins to get individual skins.

For quite some time fans have been making concepts for an MHA collab in Overwatch 2 and now that it’s official, many are rejoicing on social media.

One such fan said: “The skins look really cool but holy hell, this is Rein’s 3rd or 4th collab skin. That guy makes bucks, LMAO. Granted that no other hero would fit All Might better.” Another chimed in: “Ngl Overwatch x My Hero Academia collab is lowkey cool.”

As of now, the collab has been revealed to arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC platforms for Overwatch 2 players, meaning there’s no confirmation the said crossover would arrive for PlayStation users as well.