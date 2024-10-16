How to unlock Overwatch 2 Jester Sombra skin with Twitch Drops

The Jester Sombra skin has returned in Overwatch 2 Season 13, and here’s everything you need to know to get it from Twitch Drops alongside other free rewards.

Overwatch Season 13 which shows off a magical Spellbinder theme is now live. While tons of new skins, changes, and features have been added, it’s looking like an awkward time to be a Sombra main as the DPS hero has just received several changes that impact her play style.

That aside, the good news is if you missed out on the Overwatch 2 Jester Sombra skin that was given to veteran Overwatch 1 players, now is your chance to grab it.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to unlock the Jester Sombra skin with Twitch Drops for free.

Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops: How to get the Jester Sombra skin

blizzard To commemorate Season 13’s launch, players can now earn the Jester Sombra skin for free for a limited time.

To unlock the Jester Sombra skin, you’ll need to watch Twitch streams for a total of 10 hours from the Overwatch 2 category. Aside from the skin, you can also get your hands on other free in-game cosmetics. Here’s a list of all of them and how long it takes to get each:

3 hours : Marionette Sombra spray

: Marionette Sombra spray 6 hours : Marioneta Sombra emote

: Marioneta Sombra emote 10 hours: Jester Sombra Epic skin

Much like any other drops, these rewards will be time-limited. You have until October 27, 2024, to unlock them before the campaign is over. With that in mind, be sure to connect your Overwatch 2 and Twitch accounts so you can claim them.

How to connect your Battle.net account to earn Twitch Drops

If you haven’t connected your Battle.net account on Twitch yet, follow the steps below to do so:

Login to your account via the Battle.net site. Select Connections on the left tab. Scroll down until you find Twitch, and click the “+Connect” option. Follow the rest of the instructions.

Once you follow these instructions, you’re all set to claim the rewards after you hit the total hours required. That sums up everything you need to know about how to get the Jester Sombra skin.

Do keep in mind if you’re not seeing the skin and other rewards in-game after claiming them, don’t panic. Sometimes, it can take a while for them to show up.