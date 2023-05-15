What is CC in Overwatch 2?

If you play Overwatch 2, then there’s a good chance that you’ll have heard the phrase “CC” at some point. If you have, but don’t know what it means, then we’re here today to provide you with this knowledge.

As online gaming has evolved over the years, so has the lingo surrounding it. From AFK to GG, there are a ton of terms to use. Games like Overwatch 2, in particular, regularly feature these kinds of terms, and it’s gotten to the point where there are so many to keep track of.

Overwatch 2 players are busy trying to rack up Competitive Points to earn Golden Guns. All the while this is going on though, the phrase CC will appear on comms. If you’ve heard these two letters and you’re puzzled as to their meaning, let’s run through them now.

What is Crowd Control in Overwatch 2?

In Overwatch 2, the term CC simply means Crowd Control. This refers to a weapon or ability being used on an opposition player that debilitates them in some capacity.

Examples include an attack or ability that moves an enemy player from their original spot. So, if you used one of Junkrat’s Concussion Mines to send an opponent flying backward, this would be Crowd Control.

Another demonstration of Crowd Control would be Ana’s Sleep Dart as it will completely immobilize the target once it hits them.

Basically, Crowd Control can stem the tide of an opponent’s momentum and be used to prevent abilities from being used and literally stop players from advancing on you.

Now that you know what CC means in Overwatch 2, check out a bunch of our other guides we have in place for Blizzard’s Hero shooter:

