Overwatch 2 Season 5 will finally bring back CC to Mei and Cassidy

Overwatch 2 Season 5 is finally bringing back much-needed crowd control abilities to Mei and Cassidy.

The original Overwatch game was compared to being thrown into a pinball machine, as the immense amount of CC almost made the game completely unenjoyable for players, especially new ones.

Huge combat changes were made for the launch of Overwatch 2, the biggest being a shift from 6v6 down to 5v5, which made crowd control all the more important. As a result, characters like Mei and Cassidy lost some of their important CC, but they have lost more power than anticipated in Overwatch 2.

It appears that the players’ cries for a few more stuns and slows have finally been heard and we will see a bit of a boost to Mei and Cassidy in terms of their crowd control abilities.

Mei and Cassidy get needed buffs in Overwatch 2 Season 5

The latest Directors Take blog post revealed that balance changes for Overwatch 2 Season 5 are in the works. These include damage heroes Mei and Cassidy getting back a bit of the CC they previously lost.

Cassidy, easily a fan favorite in the game, will be getting a bit of an update. His Magnetic Grenade will now deal a bit less damage but will now apply an effect that slows and blocks the target’s movement abilities.

While some fans may be displeased that the grenade will deal less initial damage, others might agree that crowd control is a much-needed boost for Cassidy’s versatility.

As for Mei, the Endothermic Blaster will be getting an overhaul. The primary fire will still slow the target but it will slowly build up to an even stronger slow effect that will apply to enemies for 1.5 seconds.

This change takes Mei back to her earlier iteration in the original Overwatch, as it follows the old-school weapon players knew and loved.

On top of the updates to Mei and Cassidy, there will be a slew of CC changes coming to the latest season.

There are also changes planned for Junker Queen and Widowmaker. These two heroes are known for their insanely obnoxious one-shots and high amounts of damage. They felt overpowered and players stated the balance was unfair for these two heroes in particular.

While not much has been announced in terms of the major changes as of yet, the devs say more is to come as they release patch notes prior to the Overwatch 2 Season 5 release.